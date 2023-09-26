Dear readers, we have a big surprise for the most loyal among you who follow Multiplayer.it not only through the pages of the site, but who connect to our Twitch channel every day to share their passion for video games live. Through let’s plays, columns, special events and discussions of all kinds, we delve into new releases, the hottest topics, trade fairs around the world and classics from the past on a daily basis.
A year ago we launched the Multiplayer.it+ service, a subscription that allows you to browse the site and read the articles without advertising. One year later, a new way to access the service arrives, and perhaps give you one more reason to enjoy all the content we publish without any kind of interruption.
Starting today, in fact, Multiplayer.it+ is free for anyone who is already subscribed to our Twitch channel. Just go to your profile page, and specifically to the Subscription Management section, after which you can connect your Twitch account to that of the site, and voilà. From that moment on, as long as you have an active subscription on Twitch, your account on Multiplayer.it will automatically be subscribed to the Multiplayer.it+ service.
We hope it will be a welcome addition, which will encourage you even more to connect to our pages every day both to read the articles and news and to watch our live broadcasts on Twitch. Below you will find a series of answers to some questions you may have, but if you have problems, bugs or feedback, write to us in the comments.
Frequent questions
Can I get Multiplayer.it+ even if I have an Amazon Prime subscription?
Yes. The Multiplayer.it+ subscription can be obtained regardless of the subscription tier on Twitch, and therefore you can subscribe to the Twitch channel with Amazon Prime and activate Multiplayer.it+ on the site.
I don’t see the option to link my Twitch account on the Subscription Management page of the site. How come?
Is it possible you already have an active subscription? In that case you must wait until your subscription period has ended (watch out for automatic renewal) and then connect your Twitch account. However, if you are not yet a subscriber and still don’t see the button (the one in the image above) let us know in the comments.
And for those who were already a lifetime subscriber to Multiplayer.it+?
He will have so much unconditional respect from the editorial team: we will high five each other at the next event, drinking Grog like in Monkey Island!
If I stop my Twitch subscription, will I be able to reconnect it in the future to get Multiplayer.it+?
The Multiplayer.it+ account remains active as long as you remain subscribed to our Twitch channel. If you stop your subscription today you will be able to resubscribe to Twitch in the future and repeat the procedure to connect your account to the Multiplayer.it account
I don’t watch your live shows. Can I still subscribe to the Multiplayer.it+ service without being a subscriber to the Twitch channel?
Of course, from that point of view nothing changes.
Is the opposite also true? That is, if I am a Multiplayer.it+ subscriber, can I watch your Twitch live broadcasts without advertising?
This is not currently possible due to limitations in the Twitch API. The only way to give away Twitch subscriptions to Multiplayer.it+ subscribers would be to purchase them directly from Amazon, and at that point it would be too inconvenient.
#Multiplayer.it #free #Twitch #subscribers