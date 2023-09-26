Dear readers, we have a big surprise for the most loyal among you who follow Multiplayer.it not only through the pages of the site, but who connect to our Twitch channel every day to share their passion for video games live. Through let’s plays, columns, special events and discussions of all kinds, we delve into new releases, the hottest topics, trade fairs around the world and classics from the past on a daily basis.

A year ago we launched the Multiplayer.it+ service, a subscription that allows you to browse the site and read the articles without advertising. One year later, a new way to access the service arrives, and perhaps give you one more reason to enjoy all the content we publish without any kind of interruption.

Starting today, in fact, Multiplayer.it+ is free for anyone who is already subscribed to our Twitch channel. Just go to your profile page, and specifically to the Subscription Management section, after which you can connect your Twitch account to that of the site, and voilà. From that moment on, as long as you have an active subscription on Twitch, your account on Multiplayer.it will automatically be subscribed to the Multiplayer.it+ service.

In your profile, in Subscription Management, you will now find this button to connect your Twitch account.

We hope it will be a welcome addition, which will encourage you even more to connect to our pages every day both to read the articles and news and to watch our live broadcasts on Twitch. Below you will find a series of answers to some questions you may have, but if you have problems, bugs or feedback, write to us in the comments.