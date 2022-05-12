Tickets for the Multiplayer.it Fan Fest on 25 May in Rome and on 27 in Milan will be back on sale tomorrow, 13 May, starting at 5pm.
You weren’t able to buy a ticket for the rallies of Multiplayer.it May 25 in Rome and May 27 in Milan? Then we have some good news for you! Tomorrow, Friday May 13, at 5pm will be offered for sale 20 more tickets for each meeting, always at the price of 20 euros.
Tickets will be available for purchase at 5pm on May 13 at this time link for the Fan Fest in Rome e here for that of Milan.
We have decided to take advantage of this period of greater tranquility to organize the Multiplayer.it Fan Fest, two special aperitifs with all of you, so as to chat, get to know each other better and share the passion for video games. The appointments will be on May 25 at the White Rabbit in Rome and the May 27 at the MOBA in Milan. The places are quite limited and to be able to participate you will need to have a ticket that gives access to the evening, to eat, to drink and to the backpack with all the gadgets, as well as the possibility of meeting us live.
Which backpack? Here it is in the photo:
Let's recap a bit:
Let’s recap a bit:
MULTIPLAYER.IT FAN FEST – EVENT IN ROME
After 3 years of absence, we are finally ready to go back to meet you all live in a splendid aperitif in Rome. A special evening where you can meet again, have time to chat and discuss and maybe even to take some pictures and meet after being “hidden” behind a monitor or TV for too long.
Places are limited and there is a small price to pay but we guarantee it will be absolutely worth it!
Where is it?
At the White Rabbit, in North Rome, in the African neighborhood
When?
Wednesday 25 May from 6 to 11 pm
Who is there?
Clearly all of you readers and viewers of Multiplayer.it who will be the absolute protagonists of the evening. And, on the spot, you can meet Pierpaolo, Francesco, Alessio, Vincenzo, Giordana, Raffaele, Livia, Gabriella and many other editors and faces of the site!
MULTIPLAYER.IT FAN FEST – MILAN EVENT
Where is it?
At the MOBA, in Milan, in the Città Studi area
When?
Friday 27 May from 6 to 11 pm
Who is there?
Clearly all of you readers and viewers of Multiplayer.it who will be the absolute protagonists of the evening. And, on the spot, you can meet Pierpaolo, Francesco, Alessio, Vincenzo, Giordana, Aligi, Luca, Gabriella and many other editors and faces of the site!
Information in common to the two events:
What do you do during the evening?
We drink, eat, chat, discuss, talk about anything, take photos and videos. But what really matters: having fun and exchanging opinions!
How much does it cost?
The ticket to participate costs € 20 and entitles you to eat and drink in abundance throughout the evening and above all it allows you to get your hands on our mythological gadget kit.
What’s inside the gadget kit?
- A backpack signed Multiplayer.it comfortable and light
-
A limited edition steel insulated bottle with a special screen printing made for the Fan Fest
-
The book “History of the future” by Blake Harris, the same author of Console Wars this time grappling with Oculus and the virtual reality revolution
-
A limited edition silicone bracelet, essential for entering the Fan Fest
How many places are there?
The places are super limited both for a logistical question, and to give a way and space for everyone to enjoy the evening and chat in peace with the girls and boys of Multiplayer.it. For this reason we have chosen to make only 70 places available.
When do the tickets go on sale?
We will open ticket sales on Friday May 6th at 5pm!
