You weren’t able to buy a ticket for the rallies of Multiplayer.it May 25 in Rome and May 27 in Milan? Then we have some good news for you! Tomorrow, Friday May 13, at 5pm will be offered for sale 20 more tickets for each meeting, always at the price of 20 euros.

Tickets will be available for purchase at 5pm on May 13 at this time link for the Fan Fest in Rome e here for that of Milan.



We have decided to take advantage of this period of greater tranquility to organize the Multiplayer.it Fan Fest, two special aperitifs with all of you, so as to chat, get to know each other better and share the passion for video games. The appointments will be on May 25 at the White Rabbit in Rome and the May 27 at the MOBA in Milan. The places are quite limited and to be able to participate you will need to have a ticket that gives access to the evening, to eat, to drink and to the backpack with all the gadgets, as well as the possibility of meeting us live.

Which backpack? Here it is in the photo:

The backpack as a gift during the Multiplayer.it Fan Fest