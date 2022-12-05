343 Industries continues to face a number of issues related to its staff. After 11 years as part of this team, it was recently revealed that Tom French, creative designer of the multiplayer of Halo Infinitehas left the study.

Through his Twitter account, French revealed that it is time to move on to new projects. Currently, the reason behind this decision is unknown, or what will be his next step in this industry. This was what he said about it:

“After more than 11 and a half years on Halo, I shed my Spartan armor for the last time to seek new adventures. It has been an enormous honor to be a part of a game that I loved so much as a player and admired so much as a developer. I couldn’t be more proud of my time at 343 Industries.”

Although it seems that this decision was not made after some problem with 343 Industries, Many fans have expressed concern about the state of Halo Infinitewhich has not had the attention that many want, this due to its extensive seasons that fail to offer the diversity of games like Fortnite or Warzone.

On related topics, Matt Booty acknowledges the lack of updates for Halo Infinite. In the same way, new features have been added to the game that fans appreciate.

Editor’s Note:

While the departure of Tom French may not sound like a heavy blow to some players, it is important to mention that this is the director of multiplayer, which would have consequences in the future. It only remains for us to see who will be responsible for replacing it.

