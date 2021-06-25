Haven Studios announced their creation and partnership with PlayStation in March and we now have the first clues.

Last March Haven Studios, a new team led by Jade Raymond, former Assassin’s Creed producer and former Google vice president, among other positions, who are working on a development for PlayStation, was presented in society. Now, more details have been confirmed; among others that will be a exclusive game for PS5.

The game will be exclusive to PS5 and will have multiplayer elementsThe study has opened several job vacancies that can be seen on LinkedIn, and in this way we discover a little more about the project they are up to. Haven Studios is seeking a Senior Software Engineer with experience in networking, multiplayer and marketing. And there is also a vacancy for senior central infrastructure engineer and online software engineer with experience working on cloud platforms.

From this we can draw several conclusions, such as that the game is in the early stages of development. Nothing that is surprising since it was said that the study was founded very recently: Jade Raymond left Google in February and the creation of the study was, as we said, in March. Also, taking into account the profiles, it is evident that it will be a mainly multiplayer game with game-as-a-service elements, with infrastructure in the cloud.

But for now we just have to wait, and it seems that it will take a while until we know the first official details, like what it’s about or its own title. “We want to invest our passion in a project. We want to offer people an amazing experience”, Raymond said in his presentation.

