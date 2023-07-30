Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/30/2023 – 9:00 am Share

Multiplan had an acceleration in sales in July and should have a growing result throughout the second half, according to the company’s Financial and Investor Relations Vice President, Armando D’Almeida.

In the first 25 days of July, sales in the company’s shopping centers grew 10.9% compared to the same period last year. The performance indicates an acceleration compared to the result of the second quarter, when the high was 5.8%.

In part, this acceleration is explained by the basis of comparison, since sales in the second quarter of 2022 had already been very strong. However, there is also a macroeconomic component with low inflation, the prospect of falling interest rates and increased consumer and business confidence, assesses the executive.

Economy moment is better, says executive

“Since June, we have seen an increase in flow and sales in malls”, says D’Almeida, in an interview with Broadcast. “We had a series of GDP growth revisions this year. It started in the 1% range and is now around 2%. We are living in a better economic moment and we, in shopping malls, are participants in this.”

Questioned whether sales were helped in July by the crop of flashy films, such as Barbie and Oppenheimer, the executive says no, since the premieres were only in the final stretch of the month. “It was just a weekend with these movies, so there wasn’t time to mess with the entire month’s result,” he said.

Maintaining the more positive climate in the economy, it is expected that there will be continued growth in the flow of visitors to malls, store openings and increased sales.

Multiplan’s vice-president minimized the impacts on the company resulting from the retailers’ crisis. Since the beginning of the year, large groups have been in financial difficulties, which has led to defaults on rent payments for shopping malls and/or store closures. Among the examples are Americanas, Marisas, TokStok and, more recently, Polishop.

“It is natural to deal with the daily changes of tenants. We have 6,000 stores within our malls. Apparel and electronics retailers, for example, already had a larger size in our portfolio. Today they are smaller. Services and gastronomy grew. The secret is knowing how to surf these waves, understanding consumer demand and knowing how to change the mix when a shopkeeper leaves”, he says.

Record of new contracts

D’Almeida considers that the occupancy of Multiplan’s malls has grown despite the difficult situations of some retail chains. Occupancy averaged 95.4% for the second quarter, rising to the 95.8% mark in June. In all, 172 contracts were closed with new stores in the quarter, a record.

Multiplan invested R$269.5 million in the first half, including acquisitions of additional stakes in projects, renovations, expansions and digital transformation. There is an appetite to follow this path, according to the executive. Leverage stood at 1.4x in the second quarter, the lowest level in 11 years. “We have the capital structure to continue growing”, he emphasizes.