Growth is 41.5% compared to the same period in 2022; net revenue was R$511.7 million

A Multiplan Real Estate Empreendimentos recorded a net profit of R$263.4 million in the 3rd quarter of 2023. The value represents an increase of 41.5% compared to the same period last year. In total, net revenue was R$5.2 billion – 12.3% more compared to 2022. The data comes from the balance sheet released by the company this Thursday (26.Oct.2023). Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 9 MB).

The company, which operates in the shopping center and real estate development sectors, maintained its growth rate in October. The recorded values ​​show an increase of 5.7% in store sales compared to the same month in 2022.

The survey also shows that the occupancy rate presented the highest quarterly growth in 15 years: 96.1%. In the last 12 months, 586 new stores were occupied, in addition to 78,000 m² of GLA leased – an area greater than one BarraShopping.

Multiplan declared in its balance sheet that the “the positive operational scenario directly influenced the company’s financial results, boosting revenues, reducing expenses and generating higher margins and new records”.

The increase in gross revenue, which reached R$553.2 million – 13.3% more compared to 2022 – was driven by the following segments:

real estate – +69.1%;

– +69.1%; services – +62.4%; It is

– +62.4%; It is parking – +14.9%.

The balance sheet showed an increase compared to 2022 regarding the following factors:

real estate investment fund( FFO) – increase of 26.5%, reaching R$312.2 million;

– increase of 26.5%, reaching R$312.2 million; Net operating revenue ( NO I) – grew 13.4%, totaling R$437.9 million; It is

– grew 13.4%, totaling R$437.9 million; It is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) – jump of 21.1%, accounting for R$390.8 million.

Multiplan also showed in its balance sheet a net profit of R$718 million from January to September 2023 and R$957 million in the 12 months.

“Constant and responsible growth is in Multiplan’s DNA and a strategic allocation of capital is part of this planning. In the last 12 months, the Company invested R$413.9 million in Capex, while another R$635 million was returned to shareholders, R$515 million through Interest on Equity and R$120 million through the Buyback Program of actions”reported the survey.

The only negative percentage recorded by the company was the net default rate, recorded at -0.2%.