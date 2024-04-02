Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/04/2024 – 18:40

Multiplan exercised its preemptive right to acquire the remaining 9% stake in the ParkJacarepaguá shopping center for R$66 million, increasing its stake in the project to 100%.

The acquisition corresponds to 3,594 m? of gross leasable area (GLA), in addition to an equivalent share of an adjacent plot of land measuring 17,995 m?.

Payment will be made as follows: R$40 million in cash upon signing of the definitive purchase and sale deed (ECV), and the balance of R$26 million, indexed by the IPCA, in two installments.

The first installment of the balance will be in the amount of R$16 million within 12 months from the date of the ECV, while the second installment will be in the amount of R$10 million within 18 months from the ECV.

This value represents an acquisition cost per GLA of R$18,363/m?, 13.3% below the historical development cost per GLA of ParkJacarepaguá of R$21,188/m?.

According to Multiplan, the completion of the acquisition is still subject to “compliance with precedent conditions usual in businesses of this nature”.