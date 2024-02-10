CENTROSOFA

CentroSofá is a brand specialized in the sale of sofas and mattresses for your home, with 30 years of experience it is a benchmark in the sector in the Region of Murcia and outside of it.

We work with the best sofa and mattress manufacturers, mostly from Yecla, which allows us to provide a top quality product. Our highly experienced sales team advises on the purchasing process, helping to choose the most appropriate product for the client's needs.

We currently have 8 points of sale located in the Region of Murcia-Almería-Alicante.

We have exclusive brands (Fabio Bernal) and our own (CentroSofá – Kokith).

Visit our stores https://centrosofa.es/nuestrastiendas/ and shop comfortably at: www.centrosofa.es

Financing up to 10 months without interest, 3 years warranty, Transportation and

free assembly.

More information:

Address: Avd de Zarandona 75B

Phone: 622 503 937

Web: www.centrosofa.es

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Centrosofa/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/centrosofa/

Montiel Furniture

A specialist in the sale of office furniture, Montiel has been helping companies throughout Spain to create ergonomic and sustainable work spaces and design projects for more than 30 years.

They facilitate access to ergonomic furniture and seating for offices from major national and international brands to all types of professionals, ensuring that they have premium ergonomics in a much more economical and sustainable way. In this way they collaborate, together with the companies that have their services, to collaborate in a sustainable way with the environment.

From its physical stores in Murcia and Madrid and its online store: officesmontiel.com or its projects department, Montiel guarantees the best delivery and assembly time in the sector, facilitating immediate collection in store and facilities in 10 days. Furthermore, the versatility of its new and reconditioned offering guarantees very significant savings for the customer.

More information:

Showroom address: Ctra. Madrid, km 386. Pol Ind. La Polvorísta 30500 (Molina de Segura)

Phone: 968 644 393

Web: www.oficinasmontiel.com

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mueblesmontiel

Instagram: www.instagram.com/mueblesmontiel

NURIA PARDO KITCHEN STUDIO

The Nuria Pardo kitchen studio has been created to favor and strengthen the framework of the home world seen in a comprehensive way, seeking The Kitchen as the center of it. We consider that The Kitchen is that space that has become home, a place for meetings and moments that are part of our most intimate emotional world.

We consider that: Order, Utility, Durability and Beauty are more than necessary aspects for such an important place, LOGOS is the brand that brings together an optimal quality/price ratio in addition to having all the above characteristics.

Share moments

Personalized advice

We hear you. We will create a new layout in your home, always attending to what you need most, taking care of every last detail.

Our brands

We have selected a careful list of brands that will make your home a place where you can live a true experience, from the most contemporary kitchen furniture to the last detail that your kitchen may need.

We are also absolute specialists in sound integration.

Our desire is to make the home that desirable space that we all dream of at a reasonably adequate price.

Request a quote.

More information:

Address: Calle Freneria, 6, 30004 Murcia

Contact: [email protected]

Phone: 968 828 944

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nuriapardoEC

Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/nuriapardoEC

GEYSA FURNITURE

Cozy furniture for the house of your dreams.

Store specialized in furnishing and decorating your home, with more than twenty-six years of experience.

Free advice and special discounts.

Discover the elegance and distinction of upholstered headboards. By providing that romantic touch in our bedroom, you enjoy your home and we offer you balance in shapes and colors. We design each room with the furniture that best suits your tastes and needs

Geysa Muebles is a young company made up of a great team with years of experience, in love with their work, who are in continuous learning to be specialized in the trends of the moment.

At Geysa Muebles we not only want to furnish and decorate spaces, but also help our clients create the home or establishment they have always dreamed of.

We carry out 3D projects so that those who choose them can visualize the different materials, colors, designs and thus be sure that they have made the right choice.

We have interest-free financing, making the purchase easier.

We help you create the home of your dreams.

Quality and design at the best price.

More information:

Address: Avda. de Lorca, 21, 30835 Sangonera La Seca

Phone: 968 94 47 29

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geysa_muebles/

Web: www.geysamuebles.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/geysamuebles/