The United Nations Organization for Trade and Development (UNCTAD) estimates, based on the examination carried out in the 5,000 largest transnational companies (TNCs), that the impact of the coronavirus on the integrated transnational production system made up of 88,000 transnationals and their 600,000 associated or affiliated, which is the structural core of capitalism in the 21st century, has been the following last year:

* There is a generalized fall in foreign direct investment (FDI) – the main instrument of action of transnational companies – of between 30% / – 40% in 2020 and 2021.

* The level of profits of the 5,000 main transnational companies has decreased an average of 30% last year, with a 200% collapse in the most affected industries, such as energy (-208%), airlines (-116%) and automotive (-47%).

* FDI from transnationals is carried out in two ways: new investments in its entirety (“Greenfield Investments”), and the main one, especially in terms of expanding production that is carried out through purchases and acquisitions ( Mergers & Acquisitions / M & A), which have fallen globally between 50% and 70% in the first six months of 2020.

The record of foreign investment in the world (FDI) was reached in 2015 with US $ 2 trillion, which then decreased 25% in 2019, to collapse to US $ 1 trillion in 2021; and now UNCTAD foresees a significant recovery in the second quarter of the year, which would take it to $ 1.2 trillion in the first quarter of 2022.

The integrated transnational production system is the head of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (CRI) in the globalized capitalism of the 21st century.

For this reason, the recovery observed in this part of the year also has a qualitative nature, caused by an advancement of the schedule of the new industrial revolution, led by the astonishing deployment of telecommuting (remote digital work) and the remarkable expansion of Internet commerce (“e-commerce”), which has grown more than 30% in the world in 2020.

In the last 30 years, the industrial development of emerging countries has essentially depended on their ability to attract FDI from transnational companies; and now – CRI through – they find that he has the importance of its traditional advantage practically disappeared in attracting investment, which has been the low cost of its workforce.

The result is that the emerging world experiences, especially in the last 10 years, a massive and growing process of “de-industrialization”.

Emerging and developing countries experience a completely new challenge, which requires them not only a new economic strategy, but above all a different vision of the nature of capitalist accumulation in the stage of the new industrial revolution. They need a new “common sense” in economic terms.

This means that there is no return to the existing globalization in the pre-pandemic stage, because the advancement of the historical schedule of the CRI that has caused the coronavirus shock, has irreversibly modified the structural data of its nature.

For emerging countries, this implies now placing the emphasis on the development of high-tech services, and promote investment in the infrastructure of the time (5-G telephony and last generation fiber optic cabling in the telecommunications system).

It is about placing the accent on the expansion of digital platforms as an instrument to conquer and create new domestic and international markets; And for that, it is about resorting to Chinese or North American capitalism, which these platforms lead in the world, although the Argentine case has a notable example of innovative business capacity through the Mercado Libre platform.

The investment of transnationals in the IRA stage is increasingly carried out in “intangibles”: everything related to knowledge and high technology through patents and trademarks, and less and less in physical assets (plants, heavy equipment). The rule in capitalism is only one: you have to follow the global trend and adapt to it; In short, you have to be able to live according to the times.

The coronavirus pandemic has been a brutal absolutely external supply and demand shock of the global economy in 2020. But its effects, notably, have been superficial and temporary, and have left intact the main indices of the accumulation process: productivity, innovation. It has been a “super-tsunami”, by no means an organic catastrophe of capitalist accumulation.

On the contrary, paradoxically, it has had a beneficial meaning by drastically advancing the IRA calendar. Once again, capitalism has fled forward, which is the way it faces and resolves its crises.

The future has come forward. The historical time has been shortened, a specialty of the capitalist system in the 21st century.

