Multinational taxation, e-commerce: cannot be taxed directly. However…

As regards double taxation, international treaties provide that the income of a company can be subjected to taxation in a state other than that of residence only if it is attributable to a permanent establishment (i.e. with a fixed or stable headquarters in space and time) located in a State other than that of residence, connected to the normal operation of the business and sufficient to produce income, in which the business itself carries on in whole or in part his activity. Obviously VAT is also not paid (I refer everything to the articles of Legislative Decree 331/93 and Presidential Decree 633/72).

The turnover of e-commerce in Italy is worth around 41.5 billion euros, while the Italian tax authorities have collected 64 million euros (a real disproportion compared to what OLD COMMERCE pays), therefore: how can a State tax e-commerce -commerce? As described above it is not possible to do it directly, but perhaps there is a way and even a simple one. When we all buy online we pay with a credit or debit card, it would be sufficient to apply a dry coupon (or in any case a tax) on the “TRANSACTION” of 10%.

Banks and card circuits could and/or should act as a withholding tax by withholding at the time of payment what is due to the State. Sic et simpliter November 28, 2019.

I also wrote to European Commissioner Margrethe Vstager and to the Director General of the EIB Kim Jorgensen proposing this idea, but the response came with the “unanimous” agreement, in Venice, with Directive 2523/22. I made this observation in the hope of seeing “real taxation” in every transaction. Hoping costs nothing, but can we bet that with this directive the revenue for the state coffers won’t be billions?

Subscribe to the newsletter

