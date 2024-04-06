The equivalent of the entire population of Spain, Portugal, Greece and Ireland, for example, is the number of customers of the telecommunications multinational AT&T whose data has been leaked in the United States. More than 70 million people, current and former customers. Novice tit for data-hunting companies. A great loot. The latest example of “surveillance capitalism.” Among the personal details that may have left AT&T's control (“may”, as it is not known exactly) include your full name, email address, postal address, telephone number, Social Security number, date of birth, the multinational account number and the access code. A treasure.

Let us reproduce several of the statements that some of the representatives of data hunting companies have made in the past. Eric Schmidt, at the top of Google: “If you give us more information about yourself, about your friends, we can improve the quality of our searches. We don't need you to type anything. We know where you are, we know where you have been. We can know more or less what you are thinking.” Or Mark Zuckerberg, who predicted that Facebook “will come to know all the books, all the movies, all the songs that you, the reader of these lines, have ever consumed in your life, long or short. The information available to the computer company will be used to deduce which bar you will go to when you arrive in a strange city, a bar where the waiter will already have your favorite drink prepared.”

More information

Perhaps still a dystopia that needs to be completed. In 2020, in the midst of confinement, sociologist emeritus Shoshana Zuboff, from Harvard University, published her mamotreto The era of surveillance capitalism (Paidós, 2020), full of information. The AT&T data leak could be added to new editions. Zuboff considered that “surveillance capitalism” was already hegemonic then, compared to commercial, industrial, financial capitalism… Much more so four years later. He developed, among others, three strong ideas that are relevant: the first, that a select group of companies from Silicon Valley unilaterally claim human experience as raw material for its translation into data. This data is packaged in the same way as crazy mortgages during the Great Recession, as prediction products, and sold in the futures markets of citizen behaviors. Among those companies are Apple (which corners the smartphone market); Meta, with a privileged position on social networks with Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram; Amazon, in the e-commerce market; Google, which has no rivals of its size in digital advertising or searches; Microsoft, leader in operating systems, etc.

If you want to support the production of quality journalism, subscribe. Subscribe

Second, that the services on-line Free applications that cost nothing are only bait for consumers, not a generous gift that these companies make to continue operating. Through the digital services they provide, they appropriate data from the lives of people who use the Internet. The accumulation of behaviors (the milk they drink, whether they buy pizzas or not, whether they are young, retired, salaried or self-employed, whether they continue going to movie theaters or go to soccer stadiums, etc.) is “baked” to put on a platter a feast of predictions ready to be converted into dollars. These are benefits that fell from the sky. Thirdly, Zuboff emphasizes that citizens are deceived twice: when they hand over their data in exchange for almost always relatively trivial services, and when these data are subsequently personalized and structure a world that is more opaque than the previous one ( and less desirable), in which any hint of personal sovereignty is lost.

The Korean philosopher Byung-Chul Han sums it up in a single sentence: “I think I am reading a e-bookbut in reality e-book “He is reading me.”

Sign up here to the weekly Ideas newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_