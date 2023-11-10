Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/11/2023 – 22:55

Australian businessman Andrew Forrest, president of Fortescue, one of the largest mining companies in the world, based in Australia, announced this Thursday (9) investments of US$5 billion in a project aimed at producing green hydrogen in the Industrial and Pecém Port, in Ceará. Forrest was received by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at Palácio do Planalto. The governor of Ceará, Elmano de Freitas, participated in the meeting.

The project has the potential to produce 837 tons of green hydrogen per day, using 2,100 MW of renewable energy. According to information from the federal government, the initiative is estimated to generate around five thousand jobs during the construction phase.

Related news:

Last October, the State Council for the Environment (Coema) approved the Environmental Impact Study presented by Fortescue for the implementation of the green hydrogen plant and authorized the issuance, by the State Superintendence for the Environment (Semace), of the license Preview. The company was the first to reach this stage.

Green Hydrogen

Considered “the fuel of the future”, green hydrogen is a type of energy source produced and transported without the use of fossil fuels or other environmentally harmful processes.