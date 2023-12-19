Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Houthi rebels are increasingly attacking cargo ships in the Red Sea. The USA announces international measures. Germany is apparently hesitant.

Washington/Gaza – In view of increasing attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea, the USA has announced that it will form a multinational alliance with European and other partners to secure sea routes in the Red Sea. “This is an international challenge that requires collective action,” said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a visit to Bahrain on Monday (December 18), announcing the multinational security initiative “Operation Prosperity Guardian”.

So far the countries Great Britain, Bahrain, France, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles and Spain are involved. According to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD), Germany is examining a request for participation.

Houthi rebels attack more freighters in the Red Sea – USA wants to forge an alliance

With the alliance, the USA wants to respond to attacks by Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea. The Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen have been attacking Israel with drones and missiles since the Gaza war broke out and attacking ships in the Red Sea to prevent them from passing through to Israel. The USA is therefore planning to hold joint patrols with its allies in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. According to information from ARD– “Tagesschau” some countries are also expected to provide intelligence support in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Images released by Yemen's Houthi group on November 20 show Houthi militants hijacking a cargo ship near Yemen in the southern Red Sea. © IMAGO/Houthi Group press service

The US military announced that two ships were again attacked in the southern Red Sea on Monday. The tanker “Swan Atlantic” was attacked with a drone and missile that was fired from an area in Yemen controlled by the Houthis. The freighter “M/V Clara” also reported an explosion in the sea near it. Neither ship reported any injuries. On the same day, the Houthis claimed responsibility for two attacks.

Aggravated situation in the Suez Canal: Houthi wants to defend itself against the US alliance in the Red Sea

With the attacks, the rebels want to warn international shipping companies not to call at Israeli ports. The aggression will continue until Israel ends its offensive in the Gaza Strip. Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthis' political bureau, told the television station AlJazeera on Monday that his group would also oppose any US-led coalition in the Red Sea.

So far, the Houthi rebels' attempts at intimidation are working. Many shipping companies are initially avoiding the Suez Canal, which is the shortest route between Europe and Asia. Among others, the world's largest container shipping company MSC, the Danish shipping company AP Moller-Maersk, the French shipping company CMA CGM and the Taiwanese container shipping company Evergreen have temporarily stopped their journey through the canal in view of the current danger.

The German Hapag-Lloyd is also avoiding the area until further notice. Instead, the freighters have to take a long detour via the southern tip of Africa, which results in longer journey times and higher prices. Normally around 15 percent of global shipping traffic passes through the Suez Canal. (nz/rtr/dpa)