On December 10, 1982 in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Plenipotentiaries of 119 states signed the Convention on the Law of the Sea Unclos, consists of 1 preamble, 12 parts and 9 annexes, establishes an exhaustive regime of law and order in the oceans and seas of the world, emanating rules that govern all possible uses of oceans and their resources.

The Convention is a legal jewel that provides the framework for the future development of specific areas of the law of the sea.

The Division of Oceanic Affairs and the Law of the Sea, doalos of the United Nations Legal Affairs Office functions as Secretariat of the Convention on the Law of the Sea.

In this framework in 2025, the ratification of 60 countries is sought, the Marine Biological Diversity Treaty in areas outside the national jurisdiction, Treaty of the High Seas – (HSA – High Seas Alliance – BBNJ Biodiversity Beyond National Jurrisdiction) aims to strengthen Oceanic governance and develop policies for the conservation and sustainability of marine biodiversity, including sea protected areas sea; It promotes the sustainable use of marine genetic resources and seeks to evaluate environmental impacts, as well as the equitable distribution of benefits, guaranteeing that developing countries also benefit.

According to the United Nations Registry, it has been ratified by: Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Chile, Cuba, Maldives, Mauricio, Micronesia, Monaco, Palau, Panama, Seychelles, Singapore, St. Lucia, Timor-Lete, Spain on the 4th of 4 of February 2025, France, last to ratify February 5, 2025.

We are in the Decade of the Oceans: proclaimed in 2017 by the General Assembly of the United Nations, the United Nations Decade of Oceanic Sciences for Sustainable Development 2021-2030, The Decade of the Oceans, seeks to stimulate Oceanic Science and the generation of knowledge to reverse the deterioration of the state of the oceanic system and catalyze new opportunities for the sustainable development of our ecosystem Marino. The framework of the Ocean Decade is “the science we need for the ocean we want” and provides a call framework so that scientists and interested parties of various sectors develop scientific knowledge and alliances necessary to accelerate and take advantage of the progress In oceanic sciences in order to achieve a better understanding of the ocean system and offer science -based solutions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals ODS NNUU 2030 Agenda.

The United Nations General Assembly entrusted the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, COI of UNESCO to coordinate the preparations and implementation of the decade. Together with measures, approved from the OMI International Maritime Organization of energy efficiency to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that produces international maritime transport next to the polar code to regulate transport in the poles related to maritime safety and supply chains

Within this framework from the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators Ciarb in its Iberian chapter of the European Branch and in union of the arbitration section of the Illustrious College of the Law of Madrid ICAM, the second meeting on Prevention and Disputes Europe towards Morocco and Saudi Arabia will be held .

The first took place on October 7, 2024 on prevention and resolution of European disputes towards Africa: Messina bridge – Submarine tunnel of Morocco.

On this second occasion, next February 25, 2025, in only face -to -face format from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. [email protected]

It will be deepened in the prevention of the disputes of large works of construction of sports facilities and multimodal transport, on the occasion of the 2030 Morocco Soccer World Cups, Spain, Portugal and 2034 Saudi Arabia.

There will be several interventions through round tables where international sports construction and multimodal transport contracts will be analyzed from the possible new routes of the Submarine Tunnel Project of Morocco – Spain Gibraltar, the construction of the bridge in the Messina Strait next to the Mattei plane of Italy as Investor development to Africa, contractual clauses to prevent or resolve disputes on construction and real estate restructuring in Sports issues, environmental risks, construction risks with credit patent in Italy and the analysis from the TAS Sports Arbitration Court.

The objective will be the soccer World Cups of 2030 and 2034 as geostrategic scenarios in the improvement of sustainability, the resources in the prevention of disputes and the guiding principles of the United Nations of understanding between the peoples.

In this scenario the initiative of East Green launched in Riad, in 2021 attending to the distinguished invitation of Sar the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman al-Saud, heir prince, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marks a singular progress in the sustainable understanding of the peoples that today becomes relevant to the investment and development of the World Cup 2034 in Saudi Arabia. In sum, strengthening the rule of law through the most coherent solutions is a mission of responsibility from society