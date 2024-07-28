Have you ever been invited to a party where you don’t know anyone? Part of you wants to go, part of you feels a little nervous. The first thing you usually do is see if anyone you know is going, and if not, recruit a friend to go with you. I had a similar experience the first time I voted. For me, that first time was in person, on Election Day. I was finally invited to the party, and I wanted to be there on the big day. A few thoughts ran through my mind: Am I the only one who doesn’t know how this works? Can I ask questions? Will I feel out of place? No, yes, and maybe.

In my case, I went with a lifelong voter: my husband. As we stood in line, I peppered him with questions. What will they ask me at the registration table? How do the machines work? Where do I drop off my ballot? And so on. There were things I didn’t know then that I know now. There are people at all times willing to answer your questions about the process. The people at the registration table? Some of them are your neighbors. I didn’t even know you could work the polls. And now, every time I vote, I’m reminded of how important that piece of paper is.

Poll workers are the people who can take the “maybe” out of the equation. They are the people who make you feel welcome at the party and make sure you don’t feel out of place. And their role is essential. In every election, hundreds of thousands of Americans of all ages vote for the first time. Some have just turned 18, some have just become U.S. citizens, and some have simply never voted before. Among Latinos, for example, of the 17.5 million expected to vote this year, one in five will be voting for the first time in a federal election. And many will be feeling excited and nervous, like me.

For people voting in person, poll workers are relied upon to make voting a smooth and enjoyable experience. They welcome us to the polling place, check us in, and make sure we have all the information we need to complete the voting process with confidence.

And since American voters come in all ages, races, accents, and languages, having poll workers who reflect voters is also a critical part of making the path to the voting booth welcoming and obstacle-free. In some places, that may include having bilingual or multilingual poll workers, because our country is a multilingual nation and so are its citizens. Approximately two in 10 people In our country, many of them speak a language other than English at home. Of course, many of them also speak English. But for those American citizens who feel more comfortable voting in a different language, many election workers are also on the front lines to make it possible.

That’s why many Secretaries of State and election officials hire bilingual poll workers. In 2022, Power the Pollsa national leader in hiring nonpartisan poll workers, hired bilingual poll workers who spoke more than 25 languages ​​in response to requests from election administrators.

If you care about making sure people feel comfortable and supported when they go to the polls—and especially if you speak more than one language—signing up to be a poll worker through Power the Polls is one of the most effective and impactful steps you can take. With National Poll Worker Recruitment Day on August 1, there’s no better time than now to get involved.

And just like you’re going to a party, you could also recruit a friend to serve. In English, Spanish, or another language, Power the Polls has a wonderful bilingual tool Poll Worker Recruitment, which includes social media content with guidance on how to become a poll worker translated into eleven languages, from Arabic to Korean to Spanish to Tagalog.

In this election, I hope that all voters will have the same level of support and confidence when they go to the polls that I had the first time. Serving as a poll worker is an opportunity to step up for our communities and ensure that our democracy is accessible to all eligible voters, regardless of their skin color or language.