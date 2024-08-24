This month we commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Convention, the set of international agreements that regulate international humanitarian law. With the experience of the Second World War still fresh in our minds, the international community decided in the summer of 1949 to adopt four conventions that systematized the protection of victims of armed conflicts around the world.

The Geneva Convention reflected a long tradition dating back to the mid-19th century, when the International Committee of the Red Cross was created and the need to protect doctors and health workers in wars was first recognized.which became the First Geneva Convention (1864). Later, the Second (1906) and Third Conventions (1929) extended protection to the wounded, shipwrecked and prisoners. But it was not until after the Second World War that this protection was extended to non-combatants.

The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, speaks during a press conference on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Geneva Conventions Photo:Salvatore Di Nolfi / EFE

Not in vain, the conflict left more than forty million civilians dead, more than double the number of military victims. That was the great qualitative leap of the Fourth Convention, that of 1949, whose 75th anniversary we are now celebrating and which has been adopted by practically all the countries of the planet, as well as the three protocols that have been updating it over time.

At a time when international relations seem to be moving towards greater competitiveness, this commemoration offers an opportunity to reflect on the role of international law as a driving force of multilateralism and global cooperation.

As is the case at the national level, law is essential to guarantee the functioning of society, providing a framework of legal security that allows peaceful coexistence while promoting the conditions for economic and social development. Without law there is no State, so I could say that Without international law there will never be a true international community.

The sad reality is that international law still has a long way to go to achieve a minimum level of equality with the legal system that prevails in any State or even at a subnational level. It is not surprising that its origin is found precisely in the so-called law of war, which is nothing other than an attempt to humanize the inhuman. Beyond the aforementioned international humanitarian law, it was the St. Petersburg Declaration of 1868 and the Hague Conventions of 1899 and 1907 that established a minimum agreement prohibiting the use of certain weapons and regulating the conduct of combatants.

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Photo:ICRC Colombia

It would be the systems of the League of Nations and the United Nations that would gradually lay the foundations for international law. not only focused on managing war and minimizing its negative impact, but on managing peace and maximizing its positive dividend. Article 14 of the Covenant of the League of Nations, signed in 1919, established the creation of a first Permanent Court of International Justice, predecessor of the current International Court of Justice, which the United Nations Charter of 1945 enshrines as one of the six principal organs of the institution with the primary mission of settling disputes between States.

Despite its non-binding nature, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948 was also, without a doubt, one of the most significant advances in international law, providing a standard and a source of inspiration that has underpinned many national norms and international treaties.

The development of an emerging corpus of international law is thus among the main achievements of the United Nations since its creation. The International Law Commission, established in 1947, promotes the development of international legislation and its codification. Over the past eight decades, more than 560 international treaties have been deposited with the Secretary-General of the organization, covering issues as diverse as economics, the environment and social rights. And all this does not include the countless multilateral treaties deposited with governments and other entities, as well as the rise of regional law, of which the European Union is a good example, but which also has very interesting developments such as the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

“We need a stronger and more ambitious push to meet the challenges of an increasingly vulnerable planet”: Ángel Alonso Arroba.

The 1990s and the beginning of the current century brought about a qualitative leap in international law. Particularly noteworthy are specific areas such as maritime law, where since 1994 the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) in Hamburg has been resolving disputes relating to the interpretation and application of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Also in commercial law, where the creation of the World Trade Organization and in particular its dispute resolution system – currently in crisis – has complemented the historical activity of international arbitration, establishing a solid jurisprudence. But it certainly deserves to be considered a new area of ​​law. Special mention should be made of the progress of international criminal justice, with the classification in the Rome Statute of 1998 of the crimes of genocide, war crimescrimes against humanity and aggression, and in particular the establishment of the International Criminal Court, active since 2002.

Today, with conflicts such as those between Israel and Hamas, the effective application of IHL is becoming increasingly difficult. Photo:Getty Images

Despite all that has been achieved in recent years, much remains to be done to make international law a reality, especially in terms of guarantees and observance. Although the international community has gradually provided itself with rules and legal codification in more and more areas, the application of these laws and the existence of a coercive system that guarantees their respect and compliance remains the great pending issue.

We have seen this recently with the failure of the International Court of Justice to enforce its ruling on the illegality of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, or the attempt by the International Criminal Court to put a stop to the serious human rights violations being committed in Gaza.

In a context like the current one, marked by geopolitical calculation, strategic rivalry and a misunderstood competitiveness guided by zero-sum logic, it seems unlikely that international law will advance with the impetus and determination that our globalized world needs. The environment and the fight against corruption – there is a promising civil society campaign to create an International Anti-Corruption Court (IACC) – are two areas where we may see significant progress in the coming years.

But we need a stronger and more ambitious push to meet the common challenges of an increasingly vulnerable planet. A spirit like the one that inspired the adoption of the Geneva Convention, 75 years ago, from the certainty that without international law it is impossible to guarantee a world order based on peace.justice and cooperation, which makes our coexistence and our future possible.

