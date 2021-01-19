After the nightmare of the unilateral attacks of Donald Trump and his “America first”, the return to a diplomatic tradition more attentive to the world and the allies of the hyperpower is written into the geopolitics of the new administration Biden. This does not however constitute an assurance for the world to evolve towards more relaxation.

Washington’s desire to speak up again with the rest of the world civilizes international relations. The United States should regain its place within the World Health Organization (WHO). Trump had slammed the door and cut funding, vituperating his alleged pro-Chinese bias. A return to the reason for planetary consultation is all the more necessary on the subject for Biden as the United States, structurally entangled in the management of the Covid, is in the process of crossing the bar of 400,000 victims of the pandemic.

In addition to its reinstatement of the Paris climate agreement (see opposite), the world’s leading power should also return to Unesco. Two basic decisions, but with important potential implications, on issues – the environment or the dissemination of science and culture – crucial for humanity.

The new tenant of the White House claims, however, that he intends to make this “multilateralism” work with “the return of America”. The Biden administration thus considers that it has more to gain from rehabilitating the World Trade Organization (WTO) rather than continuing to let it wither as Donald Trump did, who intended to support US supremacy on more ” bilateral deals ”.

In this commercial field, as in others, the desire to reconnect with “leadership of the United States” is clearly claimed. It is a question of establishing or regaining supremacy “by shaping international institutions and regulations”, in the words of the new Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. The hegemonism of the United States remains the benchmark. The method is more polished but the objective does not change. B. O.