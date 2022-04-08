By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Multilaser announced on Thursday an agreement to take over the production in Brazil of security equipment from Chinese giant HikVision, in a strategy by the Brazilian consumer electronics company to diversify into high-growth niches and expand revenues. .

Under the agreement, starting in the third quarter, Multilaser will take over the distribution and sale of entry-level security cameras under the HiLook brand, by Hikvision, intended for small projects. He will also be responsible for the Hikstorage line of memory items.

At first, the brands will be maintained, explained the vice president of product at Multilaser, André Poroger, with kits manufactured by Hikvision coming to the country for assembly at the Brazilian company’s unit in Manaus. In addition, the Brazilian company’s own brand in the sector, Multilaser Giga, will be maintained, he said.

“This should help our security products division to grow in importance within Multilaser’s revenue,” Poroger told Reuters, but declined to detail figures.

The announcement comes as Multilaser has been partnering and acquiring new businesses while its core consumer electronics division, which includes products such as tablets, has faced accommodation in Brazil, after about a year of explosive expansion in the wake of effects of the pandemic.

Even with a 70% growth in net revenue in 2021, at 4.85 billion reais, Multilaser’s share is now worth almost half of its debut price on B3, in July last year. The move occurred with the rapid worsening of market expectations for high-growth and technology-based companies, given the deterioration of the country’s macroeconomy, with high inflation and rising interest rates.

Last month, Multilaser announced the purchase of electric bicycle, scooter and scooter maker Watts, days after partnering with another Chinese giant, drone maker DJI.

In the case of Hikvision, the partnership came after the Chinese company, present in more than 150 countries and with revenue of 7.5 billion euros in the first nine months of 2021, was one of the targets of the United States government’s campaign against companies from the China accused of promoting spying in the country for Beijing.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) added Hikvision in March of last year to a group of companies deemed a national security threat under a 2019 law designed to protect the country’s communications networks.

Asked about the matter, Poroger denied that there is a correlation between US government sanctions and Hikvision’s decision to transfer the management of its brands in Brazil to Multilaser, mentioning that the Chinese company has also focused on the production of integrated resources. of artificial intelligence, cloud computing and biometrics.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat