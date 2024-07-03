On the Jeep Compass And Fiat Tipo the engine returns 1.6 Multijet 130 HP dieselcombined with the manual transmission six-speed. This is a welcome return for those motorists who appreciate the reliability and economy of the diesel engine, especially over long distances.

Jeep Compass Diesel Engine

The 1.6 MultiJet diesel engine II from 130 HP that equips the Jeep Compass It is available on the set-ups Longitude, Limited, S, Night Eaglebut not on the version Trailhawk with all-wheel drive, which can only be purchased in the configuration 4xe plug-in hybrid.

1.6 MultiJet II diesel engine

Prices for the diesel Compass start from a minimum of 35,600 euros to a maximum of 42,850 euros.

Jeep Compass diesel MultiJet II engine data sheet

1.6 MultiJet II 130CV VALUES PERFORMANCE and CONSUMPTION Maximum Speed ​​(Km/h) 188 Ecological Level EURO 6.4 CO2 Emissions Combined cycle (g/km) 138 Fuel consumption Mixed cycle (l/100km) 5.3 Fuel consumption Low (l/100km) 6.6 Fuel consumption Medium (l/100km) 5 Fuel consumption High (l/100km) 4.4 Extra High fuel consumption (l/100km) 5.6 DIMENSIONS Length (mm) 4.404 Width (mm) 1.874 Height (mm) 1.629 Step (mm) 2.636 ENGINE FEATURES Motor 1.6 MultiJet II 130 HP Power supply type Diesel Max Power (HP) 130 Max Power (KW) 96 Max Power (RPM) 3.750 Torque Nm 320 Max Torque (RPM) 1,500 Displacement (l) 1.6 Displacement (cc) 1.598 Number of Cylinders 4 Number of Valves per Cylinder 4 Fiscal Horses 17 TRANSMISSION Traction Type FWD Gearbox Type Mechanical Number of Gears 6 TIRES Front Tires 215/60 R17 Rear Tires 215/60 R17 WEIGHTS and SUPPLIES Tare (Kg) 1.519 Tank capacity (l) 60 FITTINGS and PRICES Longitude €35,600 Night Eagle €37,600 Limited €38,850 S €42,850 Technical features Jeep Compass diesel 1.6 MultiJet II

Fiat Tipo diesel 1.6 MultiJet II

The 1.6 MultiJet II diesel engine is available on the Fiat Tipo with bodywork sedan in the basic and City trims. The 5-door hatchback version is no longer available to orderbut it is only available as a ready-to-deliver vehicle. The basic trim includes 15” steel rimsmanual climate control, rear camera, rear parking sensors and body-coloured door mirrors. As for safety, the Tipo offers cruise control,intelligent speed assist and lane keeping assist.

Fiat Tipo City Life, 3-volume sedan

The setting City adds the 16” alloy wheelsfog lights, automatic climate control, leather steering wheel and gear knob, front and rear LED light clusters, infotainment system Uconnect 7” and trajectory maintenance assistant.

Fiat Tipo diesel MultiJet II engine data sheet

1.6 MultiJet II 130CV VALUES PERFORMANCE and CONSUMPTION Acceleration 0-100 Km/h (sec) 9.6 Maximum Speed ​​(Km/h) 212 Ecological Level EURO 6.4 CO2 Emissions Combined cycle (g/km) 123 Fuel consumption Mixed cycle (l/100km) 4.7 DIMENSIONS Car body 3-volume sedan Length (mm) 4,532 Width (mm) 1.792 Height (mm) 1.497 Step (mm) 2.636 Front Track (mm) 1.542 Rear Track (mm) 1.543 Boot capacity (l) 520 Tank (l) 50 STEERING Steering Electric power steering Turning Diameter (m) 10.9 ENGINE FEATURES Motor 1.6 MultiJet II 130CV Power supply type Diesel Max Power (HP) 130 Max Power (KW) 96 Max Power (RPM) 3.750 Torque Nm 320 @ 1500 Displacement (cc) 1.598 Number of Cylinders 4 Power Type MultiJet II Fiscal Horses 17 TRANSMISSION Traction Type Front Gearbox Type Mechanical Number of Gears 6 Clutch Type Manual SUSPENSIONS Front Independent wheels McPherson type Rear Torque axle SUPPLIES Tank (l) 50 FITTINGS and PRICES Base €17,950 City €19,800 Technical features Fiat Tipo diesel 1.6 MultiJet II

