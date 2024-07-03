On the Jeep Compass And Fiat Tipo the engine returns 1.6 Multijet 130 HP dieselcombined with the manual transmission six-speed. This is a welcome return for those motorists who appreciate the reliability and economy of the diesel engine, especially over long distances.
Jeep Compass Diesel Engine
The 1.6 MultiJet diesel engine II from 130 HP that equips the Jeep Compass It is available on the set-ups Longitude, Limited, S, Night Eaglebut not on the version Trailhawk with all-wheel drive, which can only be purchased in the configuration 4xe plug-in hybrid.
Prices for the diesel Compass start from a minimum of 35,600 euros to a maximum of 42,850 euros.
Jeep Compass diesel MultiJet II engine data sheet
|1.6 MultiJet II 130CV
|VALUES
|PERFORMANCE and CONSUMPTION
|Maximum Speed (Km/h)
|188
|Ecological Level
|EURO 6.4
|CO2 Emissions Combined cycle (g/km)
|138
|Fuel consumption Mixed cycle (l/100km)
|5.3
|Fuel consumption Low (l/100km)
|6.6
|Fuel consumption Medium (l/100km)
|5
|Fuel consumption High (l/100km)
|4.4
|Extra High fuel consumption (l/100km)
|5.6
|DIMENSIONS
|Length (mm)
|4.404
|Width (mm)
|1.874
|Height (mm)
|1.629
|Step (mm)
|2.636
|ENGINE FEATURES
|Motor
|1.6 MultiJet II 130 HP
|Power supply type
|Diesel
|Max Power (HP)
|130
|Max Power (KW)
|96
|Max Power (RPM)
|3.750
|Torque Nm
|320
|Max Torque (RPM)
|1,500
|Displacement (l)
|1.6
|Displacement (cc)
|1.598
|Number of Cylinders
|4
|Number of Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fiscal Horses
|17
|TRANSMISSION
|Traction Type
|FWD
|Gearbox Type
|Mechanical
|Number of Gears
|6
|TIRES
|Front Tires
|215/60 R17
|Rear Tires
|215/60 R17
|WEIGHTS and SUPPLIES
|Tare (Kg)
|1.519
|Tank capacity (l)
|60
|FITTINGS and PRICES
|Longitude
|€35,600
|Night Eagle
|€37,600
|Limited
|€38,850
|S
|€42,850
Fiat Tipo diesel 1.6 MultiJet II
The 1.6 MultiJet II diesel engine is available on the Fiat Tipo with bodywork sedan in the basic and City trims. The 5-door hatchback version is no longer available to orderbut it is only available as a ready-to-deliver vehicle. The basic trim includes 15” steel rimsmanual climate control, rear camera, rear parking sensors and body-coloured door mirrors. As for safety, the Tipo offers cruise control,intelligent speed assist and lane keeping assist.
The setting City adds the 16” alloy wheelsfog lights, automatic climate control, leather steering wheel and gear knob, front and rear LED light clusters, infotainment system Uconnect 7” and trajectory maintenance assistant.
Fiat Tipo diesel MultiJet II engine data sheet
|1.6 MultiJet II 130CV
|VALUES
|PERFORMANCE and CONSUMPTION
|Acceleration 0-100 Km/h (sec)
|9.6
|Maximum Speed (Km/h)
|212
|Ecological Level
|EURO 6.4
|CO2 Emissions Combined cycle (g/km)
|123
|Fuel consumption Mixed cycle (l/100km)
|4.7
|DIMENSIONS
|Car body
|3-volume sedan
|Length (mm)
|4,532
|Width (mm)
|1.792
|Height (mm)
|1.497
|Step (mm)
|2.636
|Front Track (mm)
|1.542
|Rear Track (mm)
|1.543
|Boot capacity (l)
|520
|Tank (l)
|50
|STEERING
|Steering
|Electric power steering
|Turning Diameter (m)
|10.9
|ENGINE FEATURES
|Motor
|1.6 MultiJet II 130CV
|Power supply type
|Diesel
|Max Power (HP)
|130
|Max Power (KW)
|96
|Max Power (RPM)
|3.750
|Torque Nm
|320 @ 1500
|Displacement (cc)
|1.598
|Number of Cylinders
|4
|Power Type
|MultiJet II
|Fiscal Horses
|17
|TRANSMISSION
|Traction Type
|Front
|Gearbox Type
|Mechanical
|Number of Gears
|6
|Clutch Type
|Manual
|SUSPENSIONS
|Front
|Independent wheels McPherson type
|Rear
|Torque axle
|SUPPLIES
|Tank (l)
|50
|FITTINGS and PRICES
|Base
|€17,950
|City
|€19,800
