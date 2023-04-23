He discovery of four lifeless bodies inside a cistern horrified the residents of the place, who notified the authorities.

The macabre discovery was registered this Tuesday morning in the delegation of Alfredo V. Bonfil, in it Benito Juárez municipality, in Quintana Roo.

Elements of the Ministry of Public Security and the State Attorney General’s Office went to the place and confirmed the presence of the bodies in an advanced state of decomposition in the cistern. Subsequently, they carried out the necessary procedures.

The fire brigade also arrived at the scene to assist in the rescue of the bodies.

At the moment, the identity of the victims and the circumstances in which they lost their lives are unknown.

The authorities have launched an investigation to clarify the facts and determine the causes of death of the people found in the cistern.