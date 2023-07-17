Memory is all we are. Over the years, the brain stores memory after memory, generating a mental map that ends up configuring what we have been, what we are and, to a large extent, what we will become. If these memories shape who you are, losing them to diseases such as Alzheimer’s or dementia is a severe blow that completely changes both the lives of those who receive the diagnosis and that of their relatives, who must now deal with the consequences of the disease.

Supporting them on this path is the main objective of the ‘Citizen Association of relatives of people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias’, Acifad. The entity was established in 2001 “in view of the insufficient socio-sanitary resources in Cieza”, indicates its current director, María del Carmen García. These more than two decades have given a lot. Today, the entity has 400 members who benefit from numerous services. Acifad has a day center, face-to-face and home cognitive stimulation, physical rehabilitation, counseling, music therapy workshops, art therapy and labor therapy, and transportation service, among others.

In this amalgamation of activities there is a project that stands out from the others and that has been developing for years. ‘Therapies of the XXI century’ is an initiative that is made up of cognitive stimulation and physiotherapy workshops that try to “maintain the personal autonomy of the patient and improve their quality of life”, reports the coordinator of the project and social worker of Acifad, Nuria Ros. The good track record of the initiative and its strategic nature for the patients of Cieza and the region of Vega Alta del Segura led to the fact that last year it was chosen by the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation in its Aid Program for Social Initiatives Projects, which has allowed it to continue its course for another year.

individualized plan



‘Therapies of the XXI century’ has a multidisciplinary team of professionals for its implementation, made up of a social worker, a physiotherapist, a psychologist and a nursing assistant. First, a personal interview is carried out through which the Acifad experts create an individualized therapeutic plan for each user, taking into account both their needs and their preferences. “We work with a person-centered care model. No two patients are the same and that is why we need to get to know each one to find out what preferences they have and focus on their life project”, indicates Ros.

Nuria Ros: “We work with a person-centered care model”

Once this plan is established, they attend the center from Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., where they receive non-pharmacological therapies both individually and in groups. Among the activities they carry out, memory and perception workshops are carried out in which the participants are cognitively stimulated through worksheets and audiovisual media. For its part, physiotherapy is also a key aspect, because although the best-known symptom of Alzheimer’s and dementia is memory loss, as the disease progresses “gait is also affected. They are losing freedom and quality of movement”, emphasizes the physiotherapist of the project, Cristina Quijada. For this reason, this professional works with patients in three phases. In the first one, active movement is encouraged, in the second they are helped to move and the last phase is passive, “because they are no longer autonomous,” says Quijada.

Lack of resources



These therapies cannot stop dementia or Alzheimer’s, but seek the benefit of patients, trying to avoid, as long as possible, the loss of quality of life of the patient. Despite the value of these activities, associations are in most cases the only way families have to access them, since carrying them out privately involves a very high economic cost that few households can afford.

“Just as rehabilitation is sent to us when we have a bad shoulder, these therapies should also be sent to improve their well-being,” says Nuria Ros, an opinion shared by the director of Acifad, who also calls for “more specialized and a greater number of places in residences and day centers for people with these diagnoses, because the population is older and it is evident that there will be an increasing incidence of Alzheimer’s and dementia.