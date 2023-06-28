In Yakutia, a Multicenter for the Professional Training of the Disabled was created. Georgy Stepanov, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Republic, spoke about this at the opening of the specialized exhibition “Social Support: Rehabilitation of Citizens with Disabilities. Technical means, technologies, services”.

As reported by IA YakutiaMedia in the press service of the regional government, the center was created on the basis of the republican boarding school. Its tasks include the development and implementation of vocational training programs for people with disabilities, inclusive education and the organization of employment with support, as well as accompanied accommodation.

“We have wonderful examples when children who lived exclusively at home almost until adulthood needed parental care, literally a few months after the pilot project they learned to travel around the city on their own, to serve themselves in simple household issues,” said Georgy Stepanov .

The pilot project was recognized as successful and will be further extended to various regions of Yakutia.