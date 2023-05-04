The agreement with Puma

Less than twenty-four hours from the start of the Miami GP weekend, Formula 1 has announced the achievement of a new multi-year partnership, which in this case does not concern the more technical aspect of the category. Starting from 2024Indeed, Puma will become the official manufacturer of all Formula 1 accessories and clothingin addition to exclusively selling the merchandising of the ten teams who will participate in the World Cup. The German company, one of the best known internationally for the production of sporting goods, boasts a long presence in the world of motor racing since the 1980s, in particular with the creation of fireproof suits and racing shoes.

Where to buy

From next year, this tradition will continue in the world of Formula 1. As part of the agreement reached with Formula 1, fans will be able to buy official F1 and team items not only through the official category store, but also on site of the German company and in the shops of the latter scattered all over the world. In addition, through Stichd, Puma will also be present trackside on circuits which will welcome F1 in 2024 with specific points of sale.

Domenicali’s welcome

The President and CEO of Formula 1 gave the ‘welcome’ to Puma Stefano Domenicaliwho commented on this new agreement as follows: “As F1 continues to grow around the world, we have reached new fans through exciting collaborations and are seeing the sport enter areas of mainstream culture never seen before. – he has declared – Puma have a rich history in motorsports, which makes them perfect for F1, as we take the sport’s apparel to the next level for the fans on the street, the drivers in the paddocks and everything in between.”

Puma values

To these words were added those of Arne FreundtChief Executive Officer of Puma: “Puma has become the most authentic and credible sports brand in motorsports – has explained – and has the experience to create the best products for the riders, for the world’s top teams and for its fans. The influence of Formula 1 especially on sports and streetwear culture has increased significantly in recent years. Our new partnership with Formula 1 is an exciting opportunity to further explore this marriage of motorsport and lifestyle. Puma has always been at the intersection of sport and fashion, and we believe we are in the perfect position to translate the culture of sport into relevant streetwear collections and to promote the importance of the brand to a young, affluent and diverse audience”.