Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/07/2024 – 8:31

Winner of 14 Paralympic medals, swimmer Andre Brasil will launch his autobiography The Story of a Champion at the São Paulo Book Biennial this Saturday (7). The work brings together, in 160 pages, stories told by the athlete, his family, coaches, teammates and even opponents.

“The most incredible thing is looking back and seeing that I made so many friends. Knowing that I was part of the growth of adapted sports is a source of great pride. When I look back on everything I did, I feel like I would do it all over again. The people who wrote for this collection really touched me. It’s all in the book, the story of a guy who always gave his all in everything he did,” said André Brasil.

The launch and autograph session of the book about the swimmer, who represented the Brazilian team for 15 years, winning 14 Paralympic medals and 32 podiums in World Championships, will take place from 7:30 pm (Brasília time) this Saturday at the Autografia publishing house stand at the São Paulo Biennial.