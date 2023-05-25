Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

The building in the Surry Hills district collapsed in the fire: the fire brigade and rescue workers are on a large scale. © Dean Lewins/dpa/picture alliance

A multi-storey building in downtown Sydney is on fire. 50 people were evacuated. The environment is locked.

Update from May 25, 10:17 am: Meanwhile, 30 fire engines and 120 firefighters are in action, firefighter Jeremy Fewtrell told the local newspaper Sydney Morning Herald with. The fire is under control, they said. In addition, other smaller fires were extinguished before they could spread to surrounding buildings. One firefighter suffered burns to his arm and is receiving medical treatment, Fewtrell said.

Big fire in Sydney: Multi-story building bursts into flames and collapses

First report: Sydney/Munich – Big fire in Sydney. Dense, black clouds of smoke are drifting over the city center of the metropolis. Bricks fly through the air.

Skyscraper in Sydney burns and crashes: fire jumps to outbuildings

Fire broke out in a multi-storey building near the main train station and it collapsed. 50 people were rescued, roads and surroundings are closed. The fire threatens to spread in the metropolis, reports the Sydney Morning Heraldciting the police.

More than 20 vehicles and 100 firefighters are on duty. The fire is believed to have broken out around 4 p.m. local time. The flames jumped from the seven-story complex to a smaller neighboring house. A restricted zone has been set up in the perimeter and the police are advising the population to avoid the area.

Fire in Sydney: Video shows the moment the building collapses

Dramatic images show the extent of the inferno. Firefighters caught the house collapsing. In the narrow street bay, the rubble landed on the building opposite.

“It looked like in the movie,” says a local resident Sydney Morning Herald. Hundreds of people were evacuated from the area, and there are said to have been no injuries.

A major fire broke out in Italy on Wednesday. A shopping center on Lake Garda burned down completely. There were no dead or injured. An exploded gas bottle caused the fire.