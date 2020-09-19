The luxury market is generally considered to be relatively independent of the economic environment. But the corona pandemic has shown the sector its limits in this regard. Industry leader LVMH had to accept a drop in sales of 38 percent in the second quarter, while its competitor Kering even fell by almost 44 percent. From Christian Ingerl

In the meantime, however, it seems that the worst has passed. The US jeweler Tiffany recently sent a ray of hope when it presented its quarterly figures by End of July. According to the company, sales continued to rise in August and were even slightly higher than the year before. That should go down well with LVMH, because the French are currently in the takeover process with Tiffany.

A beautiful duo in a package



The world leader himself who owns brands like Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Moët Hennessy have also recently been a bit more optimistic. “After a second quarter that was badly affected by the crisis, we can hope that the recovery will gradually take hold in the second half,” said the LVMH interim report. The current figures from the Louis Vuitton flagship store in Shanghai show that this confidence is justified. In August, it was expected to have sales of $ 22 million, with sales in the business “only” between $ 11 million and $ 13 million.

At competitor Kering, business dynamics have also recently increased in all regions. Brands like Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent are said to have done particularly well, especially in China. Nevertheless, the group does not assume that it will make up for the revenue losses from the first six months in the second half of the year. LVMH also remains cautious and does not dare to make an accurate forecast for 2020.

The shares of the two luxury providers are on a recovery course. Currently, less than ten percent are missing from the pre-crisis level. With that, the titles could have priced in a lot of positive things. Should the French blue chips gradually take a breather, the new multi-reverse convertible bond from Bank Vontobel would be the product of the hour. This partially protected certificate has a high coupon of 10.5 percent per annum, which is safely paid out. Kering and LVMH have plenty of room to move down. If the risk buffer of 27.7 percent is sufficient during the one-year term, the investment yields the maximum return. This is currently 9.5 percent, as the reverse convertible has already risen slightly since it was issued. Should a barrier be breached, the repayment is based on the weakest security. The guaranteed coupon would cushion potential losses. In the event that all underlyings make it back to the strike by the end, the maximum return is achieved despite the threshold being broken.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE