With the Rhino from Roxon you can cut, screw, saw and even light a fire. Some of them actually work quite well.

WIf you have a craftsman in the house and hand him a hammer that is also a pair of pliers, he will politely decline and rush to the car to get the right tools. Because experience shows that combined devices can do a little bit of everything and not do anything properly. Of course, we make an exception for multi-tools; after all, the toolbox should be able to be carried on the belt, and at least pliers, knife blades and bottle openers often do their job satisfactorily.

The Rhino H1 from Roxon is an unusual example in this category because the head is not designed as a needle-nose pliers as is usual, but as a hammer and nail puller; it splits in the middle to form a combination pliers. The Chinese manufacturer uses a steel with a high chromium content (5c15MoV), which is supposed to keep rust away but is relatively soft. The blade is therefore easy to sharpen, but it does not hold a particularly good edge.