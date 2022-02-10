In market from the used cars multimarche is there Spoticar from Stellantisa new brand for the sale of used vehicles to individuals and companies with a digital offer and specialized points of sale Fiat, Peugeot, Citroen, Jeep, Opel, Abarth And Fiat Professional. On the Italian territory there are well 150 showrooms.

With Spoticar you can buy them used cars and commercial vehicles of any brand, with the safety and guarantee offered by the sales network of the Stellantis brands in Italy.

Spoticar Stellantis multi-brand used cars

The new brand Spoticar brings together all brands, with any mileage, as long as they do not exceed 10 years. The offer extends to models electric, hybrid or plug-in hybrids.

Spoticar cars also include second-hand electric and plug-in hybrid models

Spoticar since last January 28, 2020 is operational in Italy and in 11 European countries, after the first year of activity in France. In our country the first office was that of Via Gattamelata 41. Spoticar used cars are viewable and purchasable also online from the dedicated website.

Spoticar used car warranties

Vehicles for sale are subjected to 100 control points, which concern safety, mechanical components, bodywork and pollution standards. Spoticar also provides the warranty up to 48 months on cars with 10 years maximum seniority.

Specifically, there are three types of used warranties: Premium, Advanced and Essential. Guarantee Premium It can be activated on older vehicles from 0 to 4 years with mileage at the time of sale not exceeding 100,000 km; guarantee Advanced is for vehicles from 4 to 7 years with mileage not exceeding 150,000 Km and the warranty Essential it can be activated on vehicles 7 to 10 years with unlimited mileage.

On the newest cars Spoticar applies the Premium guarantee

During the same period Spoticar offers theassistance H24in case of breakdown or accident.

Spoticar used cars with the “Satisfied or refunded” formula

In the first 10 purchases it is possible to give up the used car you just bought, using the formula “Money Back Guarantee”. The surrender is possible within i first 10 working days subsequent to delivery.

Spoticar cars are offered with the “Satisfied or refunded” formula

The replacement concerns a vehicle of the same category, displacement, energy and price, except for the obvious check on the conditions of the car you decide to give back.

Guaranteed used cars

Spoticar used cars are fully guaranteed, after well 100 control pointswhich concern the engine, bodywork, electrical sector, certification of kilometers traveled. Before being purchased, vehicles can also be tested on the road, without obligation.

Here are all the detailed checks to which second-hand cars are subjected:

Road test and road holding

Spark plugs, starter motor, tires, brakes;

Engine, gearbox and exhaust (seal, timing belts and alternator, hoses, levels, silencer, steering, clutch, air, pollen and fuel filters);

Bodywork / traction (chassis, tanks, front and rear axle geometry, shock absorbers);

Interior (heating, air conditioning, seat belts, steering wheel, keys);

Electrical systems (battery, windshield wipers, lights, headlights, computer reset, on-board electronics);

Spoticar cars are subjected to over 100 control points

Spoticar used car assistance

At the wheel of a used car Spoticar of Peugeot Occasions, Citroën Select and DS Certified is offered a service of road assistance, in case of breakdown or accident. Here are the numbers to take advantage of the assistance:

Peugeot Assistance:

from Italy 800.833.034

from abroad 00.39.02.4438.4848

Citroën Assistance:

from Italy 800.993.084

from abroad 00.39.4438.4040

DS Assistance:

single number from Italy or abroad: 00 800 24.24.07.07.

