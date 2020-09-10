Where in today’s modern era people use many expensive beauty products to make their skin soft and shiny. At the same time, grandmothers and grandmothers used to use natural home remedies to make their face beautiful and bright. One of these home remedies used to be ‘Multani Mitti’. Yes, multani mitti which is used for skin as well as hair. Multani mitti for skin has always been used as natural beauty products. Multani mitti has been used for centuries to treat many skin problems such as pimples, blemishes and wrinkles.

Multani Mitti with its aroma, is one of the earliest products used as beauty products. It is used as an effective Ayurvedic beauty treatment to make your skin look blemish and get rid of pimples. So, in this article, we are going to tell you in detail about the benefits of Multani soil and how you can use it.

Multani mitti benefits: Multani soils have acidic properties as well as minerals. Its acidic nature equals the pH of the skin and corrects the skin tone. This is nature’s gift to your skin, but many people are still unaware of the versatility of multani mitti.

Multani mitti helps in controlling excess oil production in the skin due to the healing and healing properties, which cures pimples and dead skin.

– Multani soil naturally provides cooling, and is therefore used to relieve irritations such as open pores, sun burns, rashes and inflamed skin.

– This follicle cleans the pores inside, and removes the dirt hidden in them, as well as it controls blood circulation and helps to cleanse the skin.

– It helps in removing blackheads and whiteheads from the skin.

Multani clay is beneficial for skin in many ways, but how to use this miraculous soil to enhance beauty, it is also important to know. So let’s know some easy home remedies

Erases dirt hidden in the skin (multani mitti uses): To prepare the mixer, first mix half a teaspoon of multani mitti with fresh curd and prepare a creamy paste. Massage it gently on soft skin and then wash it with water. As a cleanser, you can use multani mitti on your face and neck every day, especially those with oily skin.

For D-Tan and Skin Tone: Multani soils are considered one of the best remedies for sun tan removal. You can easily create a DIY face pack by Multani Mitti to reduce pigmentation and correct skin tone. It heals the affected area quickly, heals the sun damage skin comfortably.

– Take one spoon of multani mitti in a bowl and mix one spoon of tomato juice, lemon juice, milk and honey in it.

Prepare a paste and apply it on your face and leave it for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes wash the face with cold water.

Removes Acne (multani mitti for pimples): With the quality of magnesium chloride, multani mitti helps reduce pimples and remove blackheads.

Soak multani mitti in curd for 20 minutes.

– Now mix it and add fresh mint leaves to it. Prepare its paste.

– Apply it on your face and wash it with cold water after 15 minutes.

Prepare mask (multani mitti for skin): Multani mitti helps in naturalizing your skin and gives a natural glow to your face.

– Take two spoons of multani mitti. Add yogurt, honey and aloe vera juice to it. Mix it well and make a paste.

– Now apply the paste on your soft skin. Let it dry for 3 minutes.

– Spray steam distilled rose water on your face mask. Then gently massage with hands. Wash the face with clean water after a while