With two days remaining to face England in the knockout stages of the European Championship, Germany celebrated encouraging news for their attack. The Mannschaft will be able to count on Thomas Müller at Wembley after the Bayern Munich player was unable to start last Wednesday against Hungary (2-2) due to knee discomfort. Some German media even predicted the absence of Müller in a possible round of 16, but the veteran Bavarian footballer will be on the London lawn to face one of his favorite rivals.

They still remember in the Federal Republic the double that Müller scored in the round of 16 of the 2010 World Cup against England in which it was the championship that launched him to stardom. Of course, the Munich forward knows that next Tuesday’s clash will be a totally different game. “Against England, it will be crucial that we don’t concede any goals. On very few occasions we have managed to keep a clean sheet. We need the will to fight in all direct duels and try to be annoying. We have to keep pushing and be uncomfortable for our rivals. If one loses a direct duel, there will always be another afterwards, “he stressed.

The British team has historically always been good at Germany and players surnamed Müller. In 1972, it was one Gerd Müller who scored a goal in the 3-1 victory. before the English. When asked if this Tuesday at Wembley he will wet a Müller again, Thomas laughed: “for fans and media he is a curious legend since they can make all kinds of stories with the surname. But in reality we all know that it doesn’t have much to do with the game. Of course, I would love to agree with those who believe that the English suffer when a Müller is on the pitch. It will depend on my football and not on history. It won’t do me any good to tell my rival what happened in 2010, “he added.

Except for surprise, the discharge of Müller will mean the return of Sané, much criticized after his gray performance against Hungary, to the bench. However, Goretzka, scorer of the goal that gave the Mannschaft the second round, points to the German eleven for the crucial appointment in the English capital.

Germany will not be able to complete their last training session before facing England at Wembley on UEFA’s orders. The continental body prohibited the German team from stepping on the grass of the London fiefdom for fear that it was not in full condition for the clash. In this way, the three-time European champion will have to stay at her concentration site in Herzogenaurach and train there before finally heading to London. “We would have loved to train there. It’s a shame because it’s a special stadium, at a special time, “said press officer Jens Grittner.