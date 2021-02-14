BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller has promised the submission of a step-by-step plan for opening steps in the corona pandemic until the next Prime Minister’s Conference in early March. “Based on what we now have as a basis, including the successes we have achieved in the last seven weeks, there must be another step-by-step approach that can be used as a long-term orientation,” said the SPD -Politicians on Sunday evening in the ZDF program “Berlin direkt”. When asked whether he could promise that such a plan would be in place by the federal-state meeting on March 3, he replied: “I’m quite sure of that.”

When asked about the statement by Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) that no Easter holiday will be possible during this, he replies: “I do not share that across the board. And I think it is too early to define it that way.” In the last six or seven weeks you have managed to come down by 100 points. “Why shouldn’t we now manage to drop another 30 points in the next six or seven weeks until Easter. And with that, win back a lot more freedom and normalcy.” / Zeh / DP / mis