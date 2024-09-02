Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Denmark’s Niklas Norgaard Møller has claimed his first title on the DP World Tour, which is being held under the slogan “Race to Dubai”, after winning the “Betfred British Masters” Championship, as the countdown continues to the end of the season for the tour hosted by the Emirates in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively next November.

The Danish player excelled in the tournament, achieving a score of 16 strokes under par, which led him to advance 30 steps in one go, to become sixth in the world rankings of the “Race to Dubai” from Rolex, with a total score of 1610 points.

The 32-year-old had to wait 83 DP World Tour tournaments to end his title drought, but winning the Pac-9 series title put him firmly in the race for the overall season title.

South African Threston Lawrence finished second in the Betfred British Masters, with a score of 14 under par, to move up to second in the Rolex Race to Dubai rankings this season, with a total of 2,119 points, and close in on Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, the leader of the rankings and the title holder, who has 3,236 points.

On another level, the tournament witnessed the “Nations Cup” for people with disabilities, which was held in the mixed doubles system, and the English duo, Kip Bobert and Heather Gilks, excelled to win the title.

The DP World Tour is distinguished by holding a special series of tournaments for people of determination during the season, and the final tournament will be held in Dubai, in conjunction with the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates next November, to highlight the efforts of this initiative with Emirati support to support people of determination.

The current season of the DP World Tour will feature tournaments within international series, each with its own identity in the DP World Tour, and each series with its own champion, who will each win $200,000 out of a total additional financial prize pool of $1 million, before the season concludes, after touring the world in the Emirates under the title of the final “Play-Off” of the DP World Tour.

The DP World Tour calendar this season includes 44 tournaments in 24 countries around the world, with the season finale, which is held under the slogan “Race to Dubai”, hosted by the UAE with a renewed system through two consecutive tournaments next November with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Club, with the participation of the top 70 players in the “Race to Dubai” rankings, followed by the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, with the participation of the top 50 players.