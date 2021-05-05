Munich (dpa)

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller confirmed the team’s determination to seize a new opportunity to win the German Football League “Bundesliga” title for the ninth consecutive season, when Borussia hosts Moenchengladbach next Saturday.

Mueller told Bayern’s official website today, “Wednesday,”: We want to win the championship as soon as possible. We are hungry to play again, after we moved away from playing matches in the past two weeks.

Bayern squandered their first chance to win the title, after losing 1-2 unexpectedly to Mainz on April 24th, but remained at the top of the Bundesliga, seven points ahead of their closest stalkers Leipzig, just three stages before the end of the tournament.

And Labairn may officially win the title without contesting the Gladbach match, in the event that Leipzig lost to Borussia Dortmund, during their meeting that takes place before the Bayern and Monchengladbach match next Saturday, in a real rehearsal for their upcoming German Cup final this season.

“We had time to recover physically and mentally, if you look back, when I first properly joined the first team in 2009 and my career developed, that’s surprising of course,” Mueller stressed.

Muller is close to winning his tenth title in the “Bundesliga”, and achieving a record as the player most crowned in the championship, accompanied by his colleague David Alaba, who decided to leave the club at the end of the current season.