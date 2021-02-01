BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller has shown himself satisfied with the results of the “vaccination summit” on Monday. The now agreed national vaccination plan against Corona is very important for states and municipalities, said the SPD politician on Monday after the deliberations of the federal government, states, manufacturers and EU representatives. They needed more clarity about what could be inoculated and when and in what quantities so that they could prepare for it in good time with regard to space, staff and their invitation system. “That we are now turning to it more specifically is a very important step,” said Müller.

“You have to honestly say, as of today: It will remain tight in the first quarter,” added the current chairman of the prime ministerial conference with a view to the vaccine available. The expectations of the people could not be met 100 percent here because the production – that became clear in the round on Monday – could not be expanded at will. From the second quarter onwards, so many vaccines will be available that progress will be made “in great strides,” said Müller with conviction. / Kre / DP / fba