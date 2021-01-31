Before the vaccination summit planned for Monday Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) are urging the prime ministers of the federal states to speed up the vaccination campaign and clarify the amount of vaccines available.

The vaccinations in Germany and the EU had started shortly before the turn of the year. The first few weeks were accompanied by delivery problems from individual manufacturers, problems with scheduling appointments and a lot of displeasure about the lack of a vaccine.

Already spoke on Sunday EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with the CEOs of the manufacturers with whom the EU has concluded supply contracts. In the evening she announced that the manufacturer Astrazeneca wanted to deliver more vaccine to the European Union in the first quarter than announced. There would be nine million doses, for a total of 40 million doses. That is half of the originally targeted amount of 80 million cans.

Von der Leyen also wrote that Astrazeneca wanted to start deliveries a week earlier than planned. The company also wants to expand its production capacity in Europe. Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides spoke of good news and a good step forward.

Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) wrote a personal letter to the Chancellor the weekend before the summit. The current chairman of the Prime Minister’s Conference (MPK) reiterated his call for a “national vaccination plan”. As reported by “Spiegel” and “Bild”, Müller called for the “short-term development of a national vaccination plan” in the letter. He had already made a similar statement on Friday.

“In the current situation it is of crucial importance that we mobilize all available capacities in the high-tech location Germany and in the European Union in order to support vaccine production,” writes Müller, according to “Spiegel”. This included both license productions and the expansion of supplies.

Also Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) called for a concrete and realistic strategy before the vaccination summit. “I expect the federal government to present a reliable national vaccination plan, which the states and municipalities can then adjust accordingly,” he said on Sunday, according to a statement from the state chancellery. “Announcements that are subsequently changed on an ongoing basis make work more difficult for states and municipalities and unsettle citizens.”

In addition, the federal government must show clear ways how the production of vaccines can be accelerated – “by, for example, other pharmaceutical companies supporting the vaccine manufacturers with their production facilities”. Especially against the background of the mutations that are spreading more and more, “we have to increase the speed of vaccination significantly,” said Weil. “The vaccination centers are ready, what is missing is sufficient vaccine.”

Schwesig: “Ordered too little and too late”

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s head of government Manuela Schwesig (SPD) warned in view of the social and economic consequences of the corona pandemic, a significantly higher vaccination rate. “We cannot shut down public life permanently. We are already struggling with massive economic problems, ”said Schwesig in Schwerin.

The more contagious virus mutations that have meanwhile also been found in Germany increased the pressure to make faster progress with the vaccinations. Schwesig said the vaccine is the best way to get out of the pandemic step by step. Schwesig, who is currently making a name for herself in the corona pandemic with criticism of Merkel’s crisis policy, said that the necessary infrastructure for the vaccination campaign had been built in the federal states in a short time. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania the vaccination start worked well, and together with Rhineland-Palatinate the state had the highest vaccination rate nationwide.

“The vaccination centers and mobile vaccination teams do a very good job. But we could protect a lot more people if we had more vaccine available, ”said Schwesig. For understandable reasons, the federal government passed the negotiations with the manufacturers on to the EU. “But the order was obviously too little and too late,” complained the SPD politician. The necessary consequences of this must now be discussed.

Well prepared: Several signs to the Eberswalde vaccination center in Brandenburg Photo: dpa / Patrick Pleul

“My clear expectation of the vaccine summit is that we will get a reliable schedule from the federal government as to when we can expect which vaccine deliveries,” Schwesig made clear. So far, the statements only lasted until mid-February. “We need more commitment and more reliability,” she warned.

Manuela Schwesig (SPD), Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, in a vaccination center Photo: dpa / Jens Büttner

Given significant criticism at the slow start of the vaccination campaign in Germany and the production and delivery problems with some manufacturers Chancellor Merkel At the beginning of the week, discussed the situation with the 16 leaders of the federal states as well as representatives of vaccine companies and the EU Commission.

The federal government has announced that it intends to explore possibilities for expanding vaccine production. But government spokesman Steffen Seibert had already dampened expectations on Friday that concrete decisions could be expected at the vaccination summit.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) called for transparency and a reliable plan for vaccine delivery. “People are completely insecure,” he told the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. The dilemma is that the logistics are up, but cannot be vaccinated. “That is why we finally need a reliable delivery schedule for the next few weeks and months,” said Söder. “A stop and go when vaccinating is not possible in the long run.” Overall, when it comes to vaccination, Europe falls significantly behind other countries in the world, that shouldn’t be. Therefore, an overview of possible production capacities in Germany is needed. “Everything should be done to expand production in Germany,” said Söder.

The Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) complained that, despite the announced five million more vaccine doses, there is not even a delivery clarity for four weeks. “The quantities of the vaccine from Moderna have been reduced by 20 percent, the announcements from Astrazeneca are subject to change. On this basis, we still cannot reliably assign vaccination appointments, ”said Dreyer of“ Bild am Sonntag ”.

SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich calls from the summit “more precise and binding statements on how the pharmaceutical industry intends to meet its delivery obligations and how it can increase the production of vaccines so that the inoculation on site can function smoothly”.

Health Minister Spahn had to present “a reliable national vaccination plan”, Mützenich told “Welt am Sonntag”. The plan must show “which vaccine is available when and for which group. And how gaps can be filled if there are problems. “

Bavaria’s Minister of Health Klaus Holetschek (CSU) wants to talk Tacheles at the vaccination summit. “This must not be a show event, but we have to be able to understand where the problems are and then turn them off,” said the current chairman of the conference of health ministers of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. “The measure of all things is that we have as much vaccine as possible and that it comes reliably and predictably.”

In the Free State there are always difficulties in the more than 100 vaccination centers because vaccine deliveries are postponed and too few doses could be vaccinated. “It is difficult to send people home who have already made vaccination appointments,” said Holetschek.

Greens boss Robert Habeck called for an “emergency vaccine economy” to produce more vaccine. All pharmaceutical companies should be “immediately included in the production according to their capabilities,” Habeck told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

The expressed himself similarly Chairman of the conservative EPP group in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber. “Every possible production facility must be converted to corona vaccines. In an emergency, approved vaccines must also be produced by others with compulsory licensing, ”Weber told“ Bild am Sonntag ”.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) showed understanding for frustration and impatience on Saturday, but also campaigned for trust. “There are vaccines every week, and there are also more, step by step.” One year after the start of the pandemic, three approved effective vaccines have been obtained. In addition to the vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna, the EU also approved that from Astrazeneca on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Health in Germany, more than 3.5 million doses have been delivered and 2.2 million doses injected since the start of the vaccination campaign. At least another 5 million vaccine doses would be delivered to countries by February 22nd. Biontech and Astrazeneca had delivered 1.747 million cans more than previously planned to the federal states by February 22nd. This would also “more than compensate” for temporary bottlenecks in the Moderna vaccine, the ministry announced via Twitter.

It responded directly to criticism from Hamburg’s First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD), who also complained on Saturday via Twitter that in view of reduced deliveries of vaccines, planning vaccinations was difficult.

Representatives of associations are also calling for more clarity from the vaccination summit on timetables, priorities for population groups and available vaccines.

The General manager of the German Association of Cities, Helmut Dedy, found very clear words. “The cities no longer expect vague promises, but rather clear answers to the two essential questions: When will there be enough vaccines? When is which vaccine delivered to the vaccination center, ”said Dedy of the German Press Agency. “At the moment we can only operate there with the handbrake on because of the small amount of vaccine,” complained Dedy. From his point of view, the cities should also be present at the vaccination summit. “Who set up the vaccination centers and is running them now?” Asked Dedy.

The economy is also pushing for a faster vaccination pace. “Adjusting our vaccination strategy and increasing the vaccination speed is a key competitive advantage. We have to get better here, ”said Employer President Rainer Dulger the dpa. Dulger emphasized: “We will only overcome this crisis if we consistently vaccinate.”

Altmaier makes the length of the lockdown dependent on mutations

Even with the lockdown, which is limited to February 14, with the closure of pubs and restaurants, many shops, schools and daycare centers, the federal and state governments hope to get the pandemic under control. The short-term goal of the policy is to reach the incidence value of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. According to the Robert Koch Institute, this so-called seven-day incidence on Sunday was 90.2.

Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier Despite the positive trend, (CDU) does not rule out that the current corona lockdown will have to be extended again. “The current development feeds the hope that we can approach an incidence of 50 relatively quickly,” said Altmaier of “Welt am Sonntag”. “The length of the lockdown also depends on the extent to which new mutations of the coronavirus are spreading in Germany.” It was seen in Great Britain that the new virus variant was able to spread quickly because the lockdown there was less strict than that currently applicable in Germany, warned Altmaier

Similar had already happened Union faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus expressed: “Better now a little longer a little tougher measures than an out-in-out-in, which ultimately wears everyone down,” said the CDU politician to the editorial network Germany. (with agencies)