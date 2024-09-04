Nico Muller is aiming to continue his career in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship when he joins Porsche next year to contest Formula E with Andretti.

The current Peugeot driver stressed that his main commitment in 2025 will be in the electric series, but expressed his desire to race in the WEC or pursue other sportscar opportunities with the German manufacturer, which has signed him as a works driver for next year.

“I would like to continue to do both,” Muller said at last weekend’s WEC round in Austin. “The focus will be on FE: it’s the first programme I’ve committed to.”

“But if there was the possibility to stay here and participate in the WEC in Hypercar, it would be the ideal scenario. The door is open to do other things besides FE.”

The Swiss, who joined Peugeot from the final race of the 2022 season, insisted that discussions about a broader programme with Porsche have not yet taken place.

“We haven’t talked yet about what the options are and how we’re going to proceed.”

Porsche hinted that Muller could have a broader role beyond FE when it announced his hiring and program with Andretti in July.

“We will announce at a later date whether and in which other series Nico will drive for Porsche,” said Porsche Motorsport Head Thomas Laudenbach.

A full WEC programme with the factory Penske Porsche Motorsport team seems unlikely.

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Nico Muller Photo by: Andreas Beil

For 2023, the Weissach-based manufacturer has asked Antonio Felix da Costa to abandon his programme with Jota to focus on his assault on FE with the factory team.

There also remains a date conflict between the FE and WEC calendars: the FE round in Berlin coincides with Interlagos in the WEC.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans could be a possibility for Muller, should Porsche decide to run a third works 963 LMDh in France for a third consecutive season.

“If they asked me to return to Le Mans, I would say yes. It’s at the top of my bucket list.”

Outings with the private Proton team in the Hypercar class could be another option.

Muller also revealed a desire to expand his experience in IMSA, where his only previous appearance was in LMP2 at the 2022 24 Hours of Daytona with High Class Racing.

“IMSA has a lot of old-school tracks and that’s something I’d like to explore a bit more. There are similarities to FE, because there’s a lot less discussion about putting the four wheels on the other side of the white lines, also because the run-off areas are less wide than the Formula 1 tracks visited by the WEC.”

“Racing the 911 GT3-R is another option,” added the Swiss driver, who enjoyed success behind the wheel of GT3s during his nine-year tenure at Audi.

His notable results include winning the 2015 Nurburgring 24 Hours and a pair of podiums and two further top-six finishes in the Spa 24 Hours. Next year the Nurburgring clashes with the FE race in Jakarta, but Muller would be free to contest the GT World Challenge Europe leg of Spa.

Muller also revealed that racing in the Supercars touring car series in Australia is on his bucket list.

“I would love to go to Australia and try one of the Supercars. I definitely hope to do some other interesting things besides FE next year.”