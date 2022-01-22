On the occasion of the celebration of the International Tourism Fair Fitur, which takes place during these days in the capital of Spain, this Saturday a demonstration of the Night of the Drums was carried out, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., in the exteriors of the Plaza de Toros de las Ventas in Madrid.

Fifty mule drummers, dressed in their black tunics, traveled to the Spanish capital to show the citizens of Madrid what the historic tradition of mule is like, which will be declared of International Tourist Interest before next Easter.

The Mula Tamborada has been declared a Festival of Regional Interest, since the eighties of the last century, also declared a Festival of National Tourist Interest since 2009 and with the Declaration of Intangible Heritage of Humanity, by UNESCO, since 2019.