The athlete from Mule Mohamed Katir won this Friday, December 31, at the San Silvestre Vallecana with the best Spanish mark in the history of the event: in 27 minutes and 45 seconds, Mula did the 10 kilometers of the event. He is the first Spanish athlete to win this popular race since Chema Martínez did it in 2003.

Katir was one of the notable absences this last day of the year in the San Silvestre de Murcia. The Muleño took the victory up to three times (2015, 2016 and 2018) in the capital of the Region. This year he went to the capital of Spain, where he was one of the favorites and where he has carried out taking the victory.