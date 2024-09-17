“Thanks to Law 130 approved exactly one year ago by Parliament, today we have the first data on the national screening program to detect genetic predisposition to type 1 diabetes and celiac disease. The project places Italy first in the world in the development of a safe and non-invasive screening program” for the pathologies. So said Giorgio Mulè, vice president of the Chamber of Deputies, during the conference ‘Pediatric screening for type 1 diabetes: new recommendations for implementation at a national level’, which was held today in Rome.

“The surveys carried out on a sample basis involving 4 regions for the launch of the screening project on a national basis – explains Mulè – say, beyond any reasonable doubt, that thanks to screening, numerous cases have been intercepted that would otherwise have remained unknown, with consequences that are probably serious or very serious for those involved. For example, in the case of a late diagnosis of type 1 diabetes, a condition known as ketoacidosis can develop, which is a pathology that very quickly leads to access to the emergency room and that has a potentially fatal outcome. This is confirmation of the value of the initiative that places our country at the forefront of prevention activities for two increasingly widespread pathologies in the pediatric population. Thanks to the work of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, together with the Ministry of Health, pediatricians and patient associations, this first step has been taken. We are on the right path – he concludes – we will continue to work with the same determination to achieve new goals”.