“There far right has never been the solution because only with a solid anchoring to the center and the moderates can a country be governed”. George Mulèvice-president of the Chamber of Forza Italia, comments with Affaritaliani.it the clear defeat of the Rassemblement National in the second round of the legislative elections in France. “Without these conditions, there is a risk of drifting like in France, which now has a Parliament and a confused and contradictory political framework with the danger of a very unstable government”.

“The solution is a center-right based on moderates and liberals, who cannot govern alone, but who are the linchpin of a coalition. Without electoral calculations as they did in France but based on shared values ​​and clear programs. Now in France there will probably be a coalition government, it is not clear who formed it and who supported it, unstable.and which will only risk giving further space to the extreme forces that will remain outside the government. This is the lesson that comes from yesterday’s vote of the French”, concludes Mulè.