Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav (mulayam singh yadav) has been found to be Corona positive. Apart from Singh, the corona report of his wife Sadhana has also come positive. This has been confirmed by the Samajwadi Party’s official Twitter handle. It is being told that Mulayam Singh Yadav does not have any symptoms of corona. However, his report came back positive, after which he was admitted to Medanta Hospital.

Singh is under the supervision of doctors. The corona report of his wife Sadhana has also come positive. Earlier in August, Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to Medanta due to deteriorating health. 80-year-old Mulayam was taken to hospital after urinary tract infection. He was discharged from the hospital after the condition improved.



Mulayam has been CM of UP three times

Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has been the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice. He started his political career from the year 1960. Mulayam Singh, a teacher by profession, contested assembly elections for the first time in 1967 and won. During the Emergency, Mulayam Singh Yadav was very active and was also named among the opposition leaders going to jail. He became a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government for the first time in the year 1977.

After this, he also took over as the chief of Janata Dal and Lok Dal in UP and became the Chief Minister of the country’s largest state in 1989 for the first time. In 1992, he founded the Samajwadi Party and took charge of the Chief Minister for the second time from 1993 to 95. Mulayam Singh Yadav also played his role in the Central Government and was also the Defense Minister of the country. He was the Chief Minister of the state for the third time till the year 2003-07.