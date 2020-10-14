Lucknow: Samajwadi Party mentor and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has become infected with the corona virus. His son and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that Netaji’s position is fine.

He said, “Honorable Netaji’s health is stable. Today, on being corona positive, he was admitted for recovery in Medanta, Gurgaon. We are in constant touch with senior doctors and will keep informing from time to time.

There is also news that his wife Sadhana is also infected with Corona virus. However, this has not been officially confirmed.

“Samajwadi Party founder Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav’s corona test report is positive after the doctors continue to look after the positives,” Samajwadi Party said. At present, they do not have any symptoms of corona.