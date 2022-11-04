He grew up with the black and white on him, that of Spezia. From 2008 to 2018, before the call from Inter. In which blue is combined with black, an antithesis to what was worn up to that moment. Samuele Mulattieri continues to look to Milan, it could not be otherwise. He is on loan to Frosinone, four goals scored in this start of the season. “At Inter I try not to think about it, it is my favorite team but I still have to grow to get to that level”, the words recently pronounced by the forward.