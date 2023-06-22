The attacker involved in the U21 European Championships is destined to end up in the black and green. The Nerazzurri aim to raise cash, no to Sampdoria and Bologna

Adrian Seu

Samuele Mulattieri’s future takes on black and green hues. Nothing official yet, but all the interested parties seem to be rowing in the same direction: the attacker pushes to go to Sassuolo, the Emilians are waiting for him with open arms and Inter, holders of the card, welcome the possibility of making cash . The two clubs are willing to separate any operation that would bring the Azzurrino to Emilia from the ongoing negotiation for Davide Frattesi, who in the Nerazzurri’s plans should take the opposite path. This is because the Roman midfielder’s situation has in the meantime become complicated due to the inclusion of Milan, but also because Mulattieri has clearly expressed his will to go to Sassuolo. See also Theo Hernandez fear: villa burglarized, present Zoe Cristofoli and her son

WANT EMILIA — The attacker currently engaged with the U21 national team in the European Championships has in fact rejected the advances of Sampdoria and Bologna in the last few hours, having inquired with the Nerazzurri and with the boy’s agents. Mulattieri’s desire, back from a positive season in Frosinone (12 goals in 30 official outings) is clear: he’s ready to jump into Serie A after gaining experience for three years (the last two in Serie B) and wants to do it with jersey of the Emilians. The 22-year-old from La Spezia is convinced that in Sassuolo he will find the ideal environment and conditions to grow and show off and he made it known clearly.

opportunity — For its part, Inter have no hesitation. The intention was to use Mulattieri’s card to reduce the disbursement necessary to bring Frattesi to Milan, but in Viale della Liberazione he doesn’t even mind the possibility of cashing in immediately. The Nerazzurri’s valuation is around 8-9 million, a figure that seems to be fine for Sassuolo net of the obvious attempts to get a small discount anyway. In addition to a moderate collection, the Nerazzurri would also record a substantial capital gain after bringing the boy to Milan in 2018 for just over one million euros. The agreement between the parties could arrive in the next few days, regardless of Mulattieri’s blue commitments in Georgia and Romania, but any signatures will have to wait for the end of the continental competition. Hopefully for Italy it will be July 8, the day of the final. See also MotoGP | Quartararo: "The bike is out of control in qualifying!"