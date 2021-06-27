Citizen collaboration has been of vital importance for its location
Mula’s neighbor who disappeared on Thursday in Mula was found by the Civil Guard on Sunday afternoon in Mazarrón.
Since Thursday, June 24, at 6:00 p.m., thousands of people from all over the country began their search through the networks. María de los Ángeles GG, 51, with dark brown hair, was dressed in a pink T-shirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers. Citizen collaboration has been of vital importance for its location.
