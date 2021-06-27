Mula’s neighbor who disappeared on Thursday in Mula was found by the Civil Guard on Sunday afternoon in Mazarrón.

Since Thursday, June 24, at 6:00 p.m., thousands of people from all over the country began their search through the networks. María de los Ángeles GG, 51, with dark brown hair, was dressed in a pink T-shirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers. Citizen collaboration has been of vital importance for its location.