Non-essential traders today live the first Saturday with the premises closed, after the decree promulgated by the regional government in which eight municipalities in the Region of Murcia, including Mula and Albudeite, had to close given the high data on the incidence of cases of contagion of Covid-19 per hundred thousand inhabitants .

The Association of Merchants and Hoteliers of Mula (Acohomul) presented a campaign in which, from shop windows, they display posters showing their protest for such a measure and for the damage it entails. The president of Acohomul, Juan Boluda Sánchez, explained that the campaign was carried out by placing posters in all the shop windows, but without the assistance of merchants and hoteliers to avoid crowds, although a score of affected people did attend to collaborate with their presence in this claim.

Boluda said that “the situation is critical and there are already shops that have had to close” and added that “the Mula City Council is helping us to the best of its ability, with the exemption of fees such as water, garbage, terraces and it has even helped us economically, but if the Regional and National Government, by the decree, closes us, in some way they will have to help us such as the exemption from the payment of the social security of the self-employed, the payment of VAT, among others ”.

On the other hand, the Mayor of Mula, Juan Jesús Moreno, sent a letter to the Minister of Business, Industry and Spokesperson of the Regional Government, Ana Martínez Vidal, to the object of the need to initiate, as soon as possible, a Economic Rescue Plan for traditional commerce and the hospitality sector.

Throughout this week, the Mayor, together with different members of the Municipal Government Team, held numerous telematic meetings with various sectors of the Municipality’s business fabric; traditional commerce, workshops, hotels, etc. All these contacts have been carried out through the Association of Merchants and Hoteliers of Mula, with the aim of joining forces and requesting the Regional Government some plan or lines of aid for these sectors so badly hit by the pandemic, in addition to those already granted by the City Council of Mula since the beginning of the pandemic and until these last days, when a series of aid was approved for merchants and hoteliers who have been affected by the closure of their businesses.

“It is important at the present time, due to the important limitations, restrictions and losses of the groups mentioned above, the collaboration and loyalty between administrations to somehow overcome this health, social and economic crisis that we are suffering due to the Covid -19 “, concluded the first local mayor, Juan Jesús Moreno.