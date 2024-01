Friday, January 26, 2024, 16:17







Mula has promoted its almond tree flowering at the Madrid International Tourism Fair (Fitur) as “the first flowering in all of Europe.” A natural event that, without a doubt, consolidates MulaFlor 2024, the Mula Almond Tree Festival, as an international tourism benchmark,…