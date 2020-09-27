BJP’s newly appointed National Vice President Mukul Roy said on Saturday that he would try to do justice with the confidence reposed in him by the party leadership ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal. The state is expected to go to polls in April-May next year. Talking to the media, Roy expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after his appointment to the post of vice-president.He said that assembly elections would be held in the state in March, April or May next year, so it is my responsibility along with state party president Dilip Ghosh and other leaders to bring BJP to power in West Bengal. There have been reports of differences between Roy and Ghosh in the media over the past few months. However, both leaders have denied this. Roy, who left the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP in the year 2017 after differences with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is considered to be an important contributor to the BJP’s reach in West Bengal.

Announcing the new national office bearers of the party, the BJP leadership has also appointed former MP Anupam Hazra who left the Trinamool Congress in March 2019 and joined the party as National Secretary. The names of Raju Bista, MP from Darjeeling are also among the new office bearers announced by BJP President JP Nadda. He has been made the party’s national spokesperson.