Highlights: Action intensifies on illegal occupations related to Bahubali Mukhtar Ansari in UP

A multi-storey building was being built in Ghazipur in the name of Mukhtar’s wife.

Ansari family removed illegal occupation even before administration action

9 vehicles of Suresh Singh, close to Mukhtar seized in Mau

Ghazipur / Mau

In Ghazipur and Mau, the process of illegal possession and properties related to Bahubali MLA Mukhtar Ansari continues. Yogi Adityanath has given strict action to tighten the knuckles on the muscle and the underworld. Due to this, fear of criminals is clearly visible. Its hallmark in Ghazipur city came when the Ansari family removed the illegal occupation even before the administration took action.

On August 27, CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted, writing that the time has come for the end of Mafia Mukhtar Ansari’s black empire. Action is being taken against the identified criminals of the state under the Gangster Act. The illegal construction is being decimated along with confiscation of the property of such criminals. A building was being constructed in the Lal Darwaja area of ​​Ghazipur city in the name of Mukhtar Ansari’s wife. This construction was not in accordance with the map passed. The order to remove the illegal construction of the building had been passed by the SDM court.

The Ansari family itself has started removing the illegal construction before the administration team arrives to bulldoze the illegal construction. Massive laborers were called to the construction site to remove illegal construction. During this time people from the surrounding areas also gathered there. Sadar SDM Prabhas Kumar told that the building was under investigation for some time. The Ansari family was given notice of illegal construction on the side of the building. After this notice, members of Mukhtar Ansari’s family have started removing the construction themselves.

Read: Yogi’s tweet – The time has come for the end of Mukhtar’s Black Empire

Sundar Bhati, Atik, Mukhtar … Yogi’s biggest attack on ‘Black Empire’, see

Suresh alias Lallan, a special henchman of the Mukhtar Ansari gang, was also taken into action on Thursday under the Gangster Act. Regarding this action, Mau Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Sonkar said, ‘Continuous action is being taken on the close of Bahubali MLA Mukhtar Ansari in the district. Acting on Mukhtar Ansari Illegal Recovery Gang member Suresh Singh, the police have seized nine of his vehicles, whose value is being told to be Rs 1 crore 5 lakh 40 thousand.

The police have already taken over the hot mix plant at Andhau and the illegally constructed godown at Fateullahpur during the operation on Ansari gang in Ghazipur. Along with this, orders have been issued to revoke the arms license of many of the Ansari brothers. The effect of the strict action of the administration on the Ansari brothers is clearly visible.