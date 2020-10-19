new Delhi: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday that Haj-2021 will depend on national-international guidelines related to the corona virus epidemic. Also, a final decision will be taken, giving priority to the safety of the people.

He also said that Haj Committee of India and other Indian agencies will soon start receiving applications and other preparations for Haj next year. Presiding over the digital review meeting held here in connection with Haj-2021, Naqvi said, “Next Haj is to be held in the month of June-July. But a final decision will be taken on Haj 2021, giving a thorough review of the Corona disaster and its effects and giving priority to the guidelines of the Government of Saudi Arabia and the Government of India.

Looking at the corona, Haj arrangements can undergo a massive change

According to the minister, after the decision in respect of Haj 2021 by the Saudi Arabian government, a formal announcement will be made about the application and other process. Naqvi said, “In view of the guidelines due to Corona epidemic, there can be a big change in Haj arrangements. These include housing, traffic, health and other arrangements in India and Saudi Arabia. ”He said that due to Corona, the safety of Haj pilgrims is the priority of the government. The Government of India and other related agencies will make necessary arrangements in this direction. The government and the Haj Committee have started necessary action in this regard.

Saudi Arabia government returned Rs 100 crore of Haj pilgrims for the year 2018-19- Naqvi

Naqvi said, “The result of India’s 100 per cent digital Haj system is that 2100 crores of one lakh 23 thousand people who are unable to go to Haj 2020 due to Corona have been returned through DBT without any deduction. The Saudi Arabian government has also returned about Rs 100 crore of Haj pilgrims traffic for 2018-19. ”

Significantly, due to the Corona crisis epidemic, the Saudi Arabian government approved a limited number of Haj this year. Due to this, Haj pilgrims could not go from India.

